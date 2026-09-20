ETV Bharat / state

3 Killed, One Critically Injured As Speeding Car Crashes On Mumbai’s Coastal Road

"At around 5:20 a.m., a black BMW was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali in the northbound direction when it fell from the Coastal Road. There were four people in the car. Three people died, while Aditya is currently at Nair Hospital," said Meena Jagtap, Senior Police Inspector.

According to officials, the tragic incident happened at 5:20 AM on September 20, near Lal College, when the car was travelling from Marine Drive toward Haji Ali. All four injured individuals were admitted to Nair Hospital for treatment; however, three of them succumbed to their injuries.

Mumbai: Three people died, and another was seriously injured after an overspeeding car crashed on the Coastal Road near Lotus Jetty in Mumbai early Sunday morning, police said.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Sanjay Gazal, aged 21, and Dhriya Seth, aged 17, while the identity of the third deceased person, a 25-year-old, remains unknown. Additionally, a 20-year-old individual, whose identity has not yet been established, is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment in the trauma ward, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to the police officials, preliminary assessments suggest that the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle, causing the accident. Jagtap said that they were investigating the incident, adding that it is yet to be ascertained whether the occupants of the car were in an intoxicated state when the accident occurred.

As per the CCTV visuals, the speeding vehicle crashed onto the Coastal Road and hit a boundary wall. It fell off the bridge into an area where construction work was underway. The severity of the accident was evident from the extent of the damage to the car.

The vehicle tore off through the signboard hanging from the bridge. The roof of the car was pushed inwards, the windshield was shattered, and the bonnet was completely destroyed.

The incident happened as the city was reeling from the shock of an electrocution incident earlier in the day. Two people, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed and four others were injured in an electrocution incident near a Ganapati pandal in Mumbai's Lalbaug area.