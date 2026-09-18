Mumbai's GSB Mahaganpati Adorned With 66 Kg Gold, Gets Rs 703 Crore Insurance Cover
This year, the GSB Mahaganpati has been adorned with more than 66 kg of gold jewellery, around 335 kg of silver and precious gemstones.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Mumbai: The 72nd Ganesh festival of the Goud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal's Mahaganpati at King's Circle in Mumbai is being celebrated from September 14 to September 18. The idol is known for its elaborate adornment with gold and silver jewellery.
This year, the GSB Mahaganpati has been adorned with more than 66 kg of gold jewellery, around 335 kg of silver and precious gemstones. According to GSB Seva Mandal trustee R G Bhat, the jewellery does not belong to any individual or only to the mandal. It has been offered by devotees and volunteers over several years as part of their religious vows and devotion.
The Mahaganpati is popularly known among devotees as the "King of the Universe who fulfils vows". The mandal said devotees and volunteers from across India as well as overseas participate in the annual festival.
The festival has drawn attention this year because of an insurance cover worth Rs 703.27 crore. The amount is higher than the cover taken last year.
Bhat said the insurance covers not only the gold and silver jewellery adorning the idol but also various aspects associated with the festival, including the safety of devotees and volunteers.
Given the large number of devotees visiting the venue and the value of the jewellery, security arrangements have been given special attention during the festival.
The GSB Seva Mandal was established in 1951, while the Mahaganpati festival has been celebrated since 1955, according to the organisation's official website. This year's celebrations are being held over five days.
The Mahaganpati's special 'Virat Darshan' programme was held on September 12, followed by the regular Ganesh festival from September 14. Traditional prayers, religious rituals and various service activities are being organised as part of the celebrations.
Food distribution is one of the important initiatives of the GSB Ganesh festival. Large numbers of devotees are provided meals every day, while food services are also extended to people in need.
The mandal said it follows the Food and Drug Administration's regulations about food preparation and distribution during the festival.
The organisation also conducts several social initiatives throughout the year, including educational assistance for needy students, medical aid, blood donation camps, mass thread ceremonies, knowledge camps and food services for people in need.
Bhat said the mandal has also undertaken a project to establish a 100-bed charitable multispeciality hospital in the Mira-Bhayandar area.
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