ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai's GSB Mahaganpati Adorned With 66 Kg Gold, Gets Rs 703 Crore Insurance Cover

Mumbai: The 72nd Ganesh festival of the Goud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal's Mahaganpati at King's Circle in Mumbai is being celebrated from September 14 to September 18. The idol is known for its elaborate adornment with gold and silver jewellery.

This year, the GSB Mahaganpati has been adorned with more than 66 kg of gold jewellery, around 335 kg of silver and precious gemstones. According to GSB Seva Mandal trustee R G Bhat, the jewellery does not belong to any individual or only to the mandal. It has been offered by devotees and volunteers over several years as part of their religious vows and devotion.

The Mahaganpati is popularly known among devotees as the "King of the Universe who fulfils vows". The mandal said devotees and volunteers from across India as well as overseas participate in the annual festival.

The festival has drawn attention this year because of an insurance cover worth Rs 703.27 crore. The amount is higher than the cover taken last year.

Bhat said the insurance covers not only the gold and silver jewellery adorning the idol but also various aspects associated with the festival, including the safety of devotees and volunteers.

Given the large number of devotees visiting the venue and the value of the jewellery, security arrangements have been given special attention during the festival.