ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai-Goa Highway Toll Collection Begins Amid Public Outrage Over Incomplete Work

Mumbai: The long-delayed first phase of toll collection on the Mumbai-Goa Highway has finally commenced with strong opposition from residents of the Konkan region. Toll collection began today at the Kharpada toll plaza, located between Panvel and Pen, even as much portions of the highway project remain incomplete.

The four-lane work on the Mumbai-Goa Highway has been delayed for nearly 14 to 17 years due to multiple reasons, and several stretches are still under construction. Key pending works include flyovers at Nagothane and Kolad, road construction near Sukeli Ghat, the Mangaon and Indapur bypasses, as well as service roads at several locations. As a result, commuters continue to face daily traffic congestion, dust pollution, and unsafe travel conditions.

The decision to start toll collection before completion of the highway has triggered anger among local residents, motorists, and social organisations. People have questioned why toll charges are being imposed when the highway has neither been fully completed nor formally inaugurated.