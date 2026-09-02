ETV Bharat / state

Disaster Management Teams Activated In Bhopal After Journalists Learned From BMC To Get Information In One Click

Journalists from MP got a first hand experience to witness the working of the Disaster Management Systems of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation. This cell first started in 1993 can deal with any natural disaster for the city ( ETV Bharat )

Bhopal/Mumbai: After the Nepal tragedy, efforts are being made to ensure the disaster management systems are put in place in every region, which will also help effective coordination and functioning of all agencies. Just over a fortnight ago, Bhopal too witnessed flood-like conditions in over 50 areas. Worse still, the systems seem to have collapsed in these rains.

However, compared to Bhopal, rains lashed many times more in Mumbai city and various parts of the state of Maharashtra and somehow, the situation does not suddenly deteriorate as it has been recorded in Bhopal. The reasons are many, which were witnessed by journalists from Madhya Pradesh.

In fact, the control room of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is always activated to prevent flood-like situations or to face up to most natural calamities. Their coordinated systems help them to connect at the local level instantly with all agencies being kept in the loop. A similar sort of system is required to ensure the civic systems work in tangent in times of natural calamities.

On Tuesday, a group of journalists from Madhya Pradesh visited the BMC headquarters, where they got a detailed first hand experience of the functioning of Mumbai's disaster management system (DMS). The visiting journalists got to witness the handling of different types of natural calamities, like heavy rains, waterlogging, and how they are handled by the different departments. There is a coordinated system of live streaming of weather forecasts, live monitoring and quick response of their DMS teams. While discussing, the BMC officials shared, this system can be implemented in every city of MP including Bhopal.

Small beginnings, from 250 square feet

In 1993, after the Latur earthquake on September 30, which shook the Marathwada areas, the then Chief Minister, Sharad Pawar set up the country's first Disaster Management Cell. Instructions were issued to establish a control room in every city across the state, in order to deal with such sort of emergency situations.

The first DMS opened for the city and it had only three telephone lines, two hotlines and they worked out of a 250-square-foot room. However, on July 26, 2005, when Mumbai witnessed cloud burst and heavy floods, it brought home a lesson, the importance of having a well-connected control room. Immediately after the floods, in 2006, a 4000 square feet control room was built in the BMC. It included 53 stack holders, hot lines, and CCTV cameras. This DMS cell has now expanded to 7000 square feet. This operation centre is based on the second floor in the BMC headquarters and the team works round the clock, 365 days.

Disaster Management App

BMC officials said, it is always easier to manage in a situation when they receive information in advance. However, it is not always the case. Hence, a better planning is needed and that is how the BMC disaster management application has been built. This app has connected 1884 agencies, which include 14 emergency services. Citizens of Mumbai get immediate updates on the natural disasters occurring. People are given information of prediction of rain, the intensity in one hour and the areas that are waterlogged. People also get live updates on the areas where there are traffic snarls and all this information is updated every 15 minutes.

120 weather stations

Speaking on the functioning of the weather updates, head of DMS department, Rashmi Lokhande said, "We have 120 automated weather stations that are directly connected to our data control room. Our department provides weather-updates and other information on a continuous basis. People get information on the weather expected in a particular area of Mumbai."

"Also, when it rains, people are informed of the amount of rain expected in a specific area and show the chances of water logging there. You can only deal with any disaster if you assess it before-hand and that allows you to take measures to deal with the situation," Lokhande said.

Lokhande added, "Entire coordinated efforts begin from the control room. Even though the nodal agency is BMC, the entire system is put on standby. All agencies are activated with the slightest hint of any disaster. For example, recently in Mulund, after the tyre of an acid tanker got stuck and it tilted, this information was sent to the control room. Immediately after this call, all the concerned agencies were contacted and we were able to intervene before a major accident could occur."

In fact, this app helps to maintain anonymity and any person can seek help in Mumbai during any emergency situation. Rashmi explained, “If a person falls ill or is faced with any health emergency in Mumbai that requires hospitalisation or any other help. A person can use this app to ask for any help needed."