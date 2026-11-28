ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Customs Team Seizes Drugs, Gold Worth Rs 39.8 Crore At Airport; 9 Arrested

Mumbai: Customs officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here have seized narcotic substances and gold collectively valued at around Rs 39.8 crore in multiple operations, leading to the arrest of nine passengers and suspected cartel members, sources said.

In one of the biggest seizures, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), Customs Zone-III, recovered around 12 kg of ketamine, valued at approximately Rs 36 crore, in an operation conducted on November 27.

Around 5 kg of the psychotropic substance was recovered from a passenger travelling to Bangkok on Thai Airways flight TG-318. Subsequent questioning and a search at a residential premises led to the recovery of another 7 kg of ketamine and the arrest of two more persons allegedly linked to the drug cartel, the sources told PTI.

All three accused have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway, they said. In two other cases, AIU officers seized around 6.5 kg of hydroponic cannabis, valued at Rs 2.27 crore, from two passengers arriving from Bangkok on November 27 and 28. Both passengers were arrested under the NDPS Act.