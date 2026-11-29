ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Customs Busts 'Liquid Gold in Perfume' Smuggling Operation; Seizes 2.9 Kg Gold Worth Rs 3 Cr

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Mumbai: Mumbai Customs has detected what it described as the country's first case of gold smuggling using perfume bottles, seizing 2.9 kg of concealed 24-karat gold worth Rs 3.05 crore from 10 arriving passengers, an official said on Sunday.

The seizure was made by officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Mumbai airport between November 28 and 29. In an unusual modus operandi, smugglers concealed liquid gold inside perfume bottles, marking the first such detection in the country.