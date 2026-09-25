Mumbai Crime Branch Arrest Four More Accused In MPSC Drug Inspector Paper Leak Case
The total number of arrested accused so far are eleven in the case.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
Mumbai: In a major crackdown, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested four more accused on Friday in connection with the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Drug Inspector paper leak case. This takes the total number of arrests to 11. The four include two candidates and two intermediaries.
The two candidates are Sajid Sande and Vijay Kingar, who were arrested from Sangli and Buldhana, while Sandeep Khalate and Bhairavnath Kadam, who acted as intermediaries, were arrested from Navi Mumbai.
Action by the SIT
Among the previous arrests were Pravin Patil (Director of Kautilya Academy) and candidate Rutuja Patil. Six others, including three MPSC officials, Under Secretary Abhijit Lendve, Assistant Section Officer Vishweshwar Nakate (who worked in the confidential section), Assistant Section Officer Gopal Marathe were also apprehended.
The others include intermediaries Amrut Patil and Lokesh alias Gaurav Patil. Police said Rutuja had allegedly received the leaked question paper and was also advised to deliberately answer 10 questions incorrectly in order to avoid any suspicion.
According to Mumbai Police, Rutuja had allegedly accessed the questions before the test, compiled them into a separate set, and distributed them to unauthorised persons.
Announcement of SIT
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) after reports of alleged malpractices in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams emerged. This probe was announced over a fortnight ago when he ordered to set up a committee under senior IAS officer V Radha to recommend comprehensive reforms in the exam system, which will include guidelines for interviews.
This probe was announced as there were state-wide protests in the last few months as MPSC aspirants took to the streets in various cities of Maharashtra, to expose malpractices they alleged took place in the evaluation of descriptive answer papers of the agriculture services exams, held between April and May 2026.
MPSC exam
The MPSC had conducted the examination for a total of 154 posts in the 'Drug Inspector, Group-B (Food and Drug Administration)' cadre on March 22, 2026, across six examination centers in Maharashtra. A case has been registered following an investigation which revealed that the confidentiality and impartiality of the MPSC examination were compromised, official duties entrusted to public servants were misused, and question sets were exchanged unauthorisedly for financial gain.