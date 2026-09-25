ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Crime Branch Arrest Four More Accused In MPSC Drug Inspector Paper Leak Case

Mumbai crime branch arrest four more accused involved in the MPSC drug inspector's exam paper leak on Friday ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: In a major crackdown, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested four more accused on Friday in connection with the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Drug Inspector paper leak case. This takes the total number of arrests to 11. The four include two candidates and two intermediaries.

The two candidates are Sajid Sande and Vijay Kingar, who were arrested from Sangli and Buldhana, while Sandeep Khalate and Bhairavnath Kadam, who acted as intermediaries, were arrested from Navi Mumbai.

Action by the SIT

Among the previous arrests were Pravin Patil (Director of Kautilya Academy) and candidate Rutuja Patil. Six others, including three MPSC officials, Under Secretary Abhijit Lendve, Assistant Section Officer Vishweshwar Nakate (who worked in the confidential section), Assistant Section Officer Gopal Marathe were also apprehended.

The others include intermediaries Amrut Patil and Lokesh alias Gaurav Patil. Police said Rutuja had allegedly received the leaked question paper and was also advised to deliberately answer 10 questions incorrectly in order to avoid any suspicion.

According to Mumbai Police, Rutuja had allegedly accessed the questions before the test, compiled them into a separate set, and distributed them to unauthorised persons.