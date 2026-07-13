Mumbai Court Remands Security Guard Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Seven-Year-Old Girl To Police Custody
Considering the sensitive nature of the case, Sessions Judge Shashikala Nagur allowed only those directly connected with the proceedings to attend the hearing.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 10:09 PM IST
Mumbai: A Mumbai sessions court on Monday remanded a security guard accused of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl in the city's Paydhuni area to five days of police custody. The accused was produced before the court under heavy police security amid public outrage over the incident.
Considering the sensitive nature of the case, Sessions Judge Shashikala Nagur allowed only those directly connected with the proceedings to attend the hearing. The court remanded the accused to police custody until July 18.
During the hearing, the prosecution informed the court that the child's condition is improving and that she is responding well to treatment. She is currently undergoing treatment at JJ Hospital in Mumbai.
The Paydhuni police arrested the accused soon after the incident came to light on Sunday. A case has been registered against him under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Medical samples of both the victim and the accused, along with other evidence, have been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination.
The court observed that custodial interrogation was necessary for a detailed investigation and accordingly granted police custody until July 18.
According to the police, the seven-year-old girl had gone to a washroom near her residential building on Sunday afternoon when the accused, a security guard employed at a nearby warehouse, allegedly noticed her. Investigators said the accused allegedly took advantage of the child being alone, gagged her, and took her to the upper floor of the warehouse, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.
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