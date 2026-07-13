ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Court Remands Security Guard Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Seven-Year-Old Girl To Police Custody

Mumbai: A Mumbai sessions court on Monday remanded a security guard accused of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl in the city's Paydhuni area to five days of police custody. The accused was produced before the court under heavy police security amid public outrage over the incident.

Considering the sensitive nature of the case, Sessions Judge Shashikala Nagur allowed only those directly connected with the proceedings to attend the hearing. The court remanded the accused to police custody until July 18.

During the hearing, the prosecution informed the court that the child's condition is improving and that she is responding well to treatment. She is currently undergoing treatment at JJ Hospital in Mumbai.

The Paydhuni police arrested the accused soon after the incident came to light on Sunday. A case has been registered against him under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.