ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Court Grants Temporary Bail To Jailed POCSO Case Accused To Appear In NEET Re-Exam

Mumbai: A special POCSO court in Mumbai on Thursday granted a four-day temporary bail to an 18-year-old man, lodged in jail on rape charges, to enable him to appear for the NEET retest scheduled on June 21.

The accused, currently lodged in Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai, was granted relief by Special Judge S R Sharma after the rape victim gave her no objection, subject to assurance that he would not defame or threaten her family while on bail.

The temporary bail was granted by the court from June 18 to June 21 on a bond of Rs 50,000 with a surety of a like amount. The court directed him to surrender in front of authorities before 2 pm on June 22, a day after the medical entrance re-examination.

The 18-year-old has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Advocate Kapil Vishwas Zodge, appearing for the accused, argued that the criminal justice system aims to facilitate rehabilitation of convicted offenders and incarcerated individuals, and the young man deserved an opportunity to appear for the medical entrance test to rectify his mistakes.