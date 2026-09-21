ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Court Grants Bail To Two Persons Accused Of Entering BKC Mall With Fake PMO ID Card

Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Monday granted bail to Rohan Parikh and Dilip Kunde, who had entered the Jio World Plaza mall in BKC carrying fake Prime Minister's Office (PMO) identity card.

While granting bail on surety of Rs 50,000 each, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate DS Khedekar strictly ordered Parikh and Kunde to fully cooperate with the investigation and forbade them from tampering with any evidence. Parikh admitted to creating the forged documents in 2025 to boost his prestige within his family and society. The court had remanded both the accused to judicial custody for 14 days last week.

A scheduled event featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently been organized at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre within BKC's Jio World Plaza. On the eve of the event, Parikh claimed to be an official associated with the PMO, while Kunde, who accompanied him, was presented as his bodyguard.

During a security check, a loaded revolver and live cartridges were found in Kunde's possession. Consequently, investigative agencies detained both individuals and arrested them in connection with the fake identity card case. Public prosecutors opposed the bail pleas of both the accused in court.