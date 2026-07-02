ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Court Dismisses Petition Filed By Scribe Against His Expulsion By Mumbai Press Club

"It will also amount to interference in the management of the Club without giving any final verdict in the matter. Considering these facts, I am not inclined to grant any interim relief to the plaintiff. Accordingly, I hold that Notice of Motion deserves to be dismissed with costs," remarked Judge Baig while dismissing the case.

City Civil Judge A H Baig on Wednesday said, "I hold that plaintiff has failed to make a prima facie case. Balance of convenience does not tilt in his favour. In such circumstances, if interim reliefs, as prayed is not granted, no prejudice or irreparable loss will be caused to the plaintiff. On the contrary, if injunction is granted, it would amount to granting final relief without adjudication."

The judge had noted the Press Club had expelled Singh as per the bylaws, and his desire to seek permission from the court to contest elections was denied. "A member who has been expelled on the basis of disciplinary action cannot contest the election. In such a situation, granting permission to the plaintiff to contest the election would amount to granting relief against the rules and bylaws of the club," the judge observed.

Mumbai Press Club had expelled Singh and two others from their membership for six years, for holding a private party on January 19, with a few members of Elgar Parishad and Bhima Koregaon accused who are out on conditional bail. Two other members of the club submitted written complaints demanding action against Singh, as this private party was alleged to be in breach of the bail conditions imposed by the Supreme Court and the National Investigative Agency that the accused are not to be seen meeting in public or communicating with one another.

The Judge noted that this raises an issue regarding the integrity of the nation. "Defendants have filed copies of the bail order of those accused, in which one of the bail conditions was that they shall not gather together with one another. It also appears to me that all the accused gathered together at the instance of the plaintiff and the other two members in the club premises and thereby committed a breach of the bail order. Apart from this, I note here that the criminal case is relating to a threat to sovereignty and integrity of the nation," the Judge said.

Earlier in May, the city civil court had stayed the expulsion and issued notices asking the press club and others for their response. The defendants, being Mumbai Press Club, went in appeal against this order to the Bombay High Court and on May 22, it stayed the city civil court order. The HC had directed the city civil court to decide on notice of motion, latest by June 20.