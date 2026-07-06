ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Comes To A Halt As Rains Lash For Third Consecutive Day; Several Trains Cancelled

Commuters make their way through a waterlogged stretch, following heavy monsoon rainfall, at the Hindmata area in Dadar East, Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Thursday, July 2 ( IANS )

Mumbai: Monday mayhem in Mumbai as there were reports of a tree falling near Mantralaya, near Institute of Science, few landslides on Monkey Hill and the Mumbai-Pune Missing Link Tunnel, bringing the train services and road traffic to a complete halt on this route.

In the last one week 10 citizens have lost their lives in different cases of house and tree collapse, while one person died after falling into a pothole at Saki Naka in Andheri East.

Six persons died and one was injured when a 'chawl' (building) collapsed in the Janata Nagar area of Mankhurd on Saturday night. Like several old and dilapidated buildings in the city, this too collapsed. Residents alleged there were no timely inspections and attributed it to administrative negligence.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed deep grief over the tragedy in Mumbai's Mankhurd area, where six residents died following a house collapse, and paid tribute to the deceased. Stating that he shares the grief of the victims' families, he has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

On Monday, a holiday was declared for the schools and colleges in Mumbai and authorities asked citizens to remain indoors.

Initially, there was an orange alert, which was later escalated to red alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued the alert on their X handles, asking citizens to stay indoors unless required.

The city recorded over 200 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, leading to waterlogged streets and tragic treefall incidents. Airport operations were temporarily suspended, causing flight delays and diversions.

The local train services were delayed due to which the tiffin delivery association, popularly known as 'Dabbawalas' also declared they can't deliver the lunch boxes. It is one of the rare occasions when this service is not available to the citizens.

"We regret to inform the citizens, we are unable to deliver their lunch tiffin on Monday due to two main reasons. First, due to heavy rains there is severe water logging in Virar, Vasai and Nalasopara, where our delivery workers reside. Water has entered even in the homes of some of these workers. The second reason, the local train services are severely impacted, as they are delayed hence we had to take this decision of not being able to deliver. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused," Kiran Gawande, secretary of Mumbai Dabbawala Association said in a statement.

Meanwhile, landslides were reported across Raigad and Khandala region of the Western Ghats, severely impacting services on rail and road routes. A concrete slab was reported to have collapsed after a severe landslide on the section of Missing Link on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which was inaugurated on May 1 by the Maharashtra Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The corporation has appealed to the citizens on its X handle to refrain from commuting on both sides of the Mumbai-Pune expressway.

Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde also urged citizens from commuting in this section. He said that debris removal work has begun and officials are supervising the entire scenario.