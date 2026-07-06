Mumbai Comes To A Halt As Rains Lash For Third Consecutive Day; Several Trains Cancelled
Train services and road traffic completely halted on the Mumbai-Pune section due to landslides in the ghats.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 1:24 PM IST
Mumbai: Monday mayhem in Mumbai as there were reports of a tree falling near Mantralaya, near Institute of Science, few landslides on Monkey Hill and the Mumbai-Pune Missing Link Tunnel, bringing the train services and road traffic to a complete halt on this route.
In the last one week 10 citizens have lost their lives in different cases of house and tree collapse, while one person died after falling into a pothole at Saki Naka in Andheri East.
Six persons died and one was injured when a 'chawl' (building) collapsed in the Janata Nagar area of Mankhurd on Saturday night. Like several old and dilapidated buildings in the city, this too collapsed. Residents alleged there were no timely inspections and attributed it to administrative negligence.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed deep grief over the tragedy in Mumbai's Mankhurd area, where six residents died following a house collapse, and paid tribute to the deceased. Stating that he shares the grief of the victims' families, he has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.
On Monday, a holiday was declared for the schools and colleges in Mumbai and authorities asked citizens to remain indoors.
Important Public Interest Notice— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 6, 2026
⛈️🚨India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Red Alert' Mumbai accompanying with (speed 70 to 80 kmph).
🔹The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urges all citizens to avoid stepping out of their homes unless absolutely…
Initially, there was an orange alert, which was later escalated to red alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued the alert on their X handles, asking citizens to stay indoors unless required.
The city recorded over 200 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, leading to waterlogged streets and tragic treefall incidents. Airport operations were temporarily suspended, causing flight delays and diversions.
The local train services were delayed due to which the tiffin delivery association, popularly known as 'Dabbawalas' also declared they can't deliver the lunch boxes. It is one of the rare occasions when this service is not available to the citizens.
"We regret to inform the citizens, we are unable to deliver their lunch tiffin on Monday due to two main reasons. First, due to heavy rains there is severe water logging in Virar, Vasai and Nalasopara, where our delivery workers reside. Water has entered even in the homes of some of these workers. The second reason, the local train services are severely impacted, as they are delayed hence we had to take this decision of not being able to deliver. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused," Kiran Gawande, secretary of Mumbai Dabbawala Association said in a statement.
PUBLIC APPEAL— MSRDCofficial (@MSRDC_official) July 6, 2026
Due to a landslide and continuous heavy rainfall, traffic movement on both the Pune–Mumbai Expressway and the old Mumbai–Pune Highway has been severely affected.
Traffic in both directions (Pune–Mumbai and Mumbai–Pune) has been stopped until further notice.…
Meanwhile, landslides were reported across Raigad and Khandala region of the Western Ghats, severely impacting services on rail and road routes. A concrete slab was reported to have collapsed after a severe landslide on the section of Missing Link on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which was inaugurated on May 1 by the Maharashtra Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).
The corporation has appealed to the citizens on its X handle to refrain from commuting on both sides of the Mumbai-Pune expressway.
Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde also urged citizens from commuting in this section. He said that debris removal work has begun and officials are supervising the entire scenario.
मुंबई आणि पुण्यात सध्या सुरू असलेल्या मुसळधार पावसामुळे पुणे - मुंबई मिसिंग लिंकवरील पुण्याहून मुंबईकडे येणाऱ्या मार्गावर दरड कोसळल्याची घटना घडली आहे. त्यामुळे पुणे - मुंबई द्रुतगती मार्गावरील वाहतूक आज पहाटे ४ वाजल्यापासून वळवण्यात आली आहे.— Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) July 6, 2026
सध्या रस्त्यावर पडलेली दरड दूर करून…
"Due to the ongoing heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Pune, a landslide has occurred on the Pune-Mumbai 'Missing Link' along the route heading from Pune to Mumbai. Consequently, traffic on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway has been diverted since 4:00 am today. MSRDC and the Highway Police are making strenuous efforts to clear the debris and reopen the route; however, persistent rain and gusty winds are hampering these operations," Shinde said.
He also added that a landslide at Thakurwadi on the Mumbai-Pune railway line has led the railway administration to cancel some trains bound for Pune from Mumbai. "I therefore urge citizens to exercise caution and avoid traveling between Mumbai and Pune unless absolutely necessary," he added.
Leaders of Opposition parties have criticised the government after the Missing Link on Mumbai-Pune Expressway was shut down.
Missing link inaugurated: 1st May 2026— Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 6, 2026
Cost of the project: 7000 crores
6th July 2026: A major landslide occurred on the Missing Link section of the Mumbai–Pune Expressway. pic.twitter.com/iLTidMs31D
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on her X handle, "Missing link inaugurated: 1st May 2026. Cost of the project: 7000 crores. 6th July 2026: A major landslide occurred on the Missing Link section of the Mumbai–Pune Expressway."
In another incident, due to a severe landslide on Monkey Hill, in Khandala ghat, train services between Mumbai and Pune have been completely halted. Central Railways in a statement said, "On the Mumbai Division, 16 trains operating between Pune and Mumbai have been cancelled, 6 trains have been diverted, and some trains have been short-terminated (stopped at stations prior to their final destination)."
"Due to landslides in the Southeast (SE) section of the Mumbai Division (BB Div)—specifically between TKW and MHLC, on the Middle Line at km 116/900-400, and on the UPML at km 114/900—the following trains scheduled to depart on 06.07.2026 have been cancelled," the statement added.
The condition of the landslide location and ongoing work in full swing for restoring the operations, under difficult geographic terrain and adverse weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/twm4OUYIIG— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 6, 2026
Trains Cancelled:
- 22105 / 22106: CSMT - Pune - CSMT Indrayani Express
- 12169 / 12170: Pune - Solapur - Pune Intercity Express
- 12127 / 12128: CSMT - Pune - CSMT Intercity Express
- 11007 / 11008: CSMT - Pune - CSMT Deccan Express
- 12123 / 12124: CSMT - Pune - CSMT Deccan Queen Express
- 12125 / 12126: CSMT - Pune - CSMT Pragati Express
- 11009 / 11010: CSMT - Pune - CSMT Sinhagad Express (Note: Only number 11009 appears in the image)
- 11011: CSMT - Dhule Express
- 11012 (DHI - CSMT) JCO 06.07.2026: Dhule - Mumbai Dhule Express
- 11009 (CSMT - PUNE) JCO 06.07.2026: Mumbai - Pune Sinhagad Express
Trains Rescheduled
- 18520 (LTT - VSKP) JCO 06.07.2026: Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Visakhapatnam LTT Express – This train will depart at 09:55 AM instead of 06:55 AM.
- 11029 (CSMT - KOP) JCO 06.07.2026: Mumbai - Kolhapur Koyna Express – This train will depart at 11:40 AM instead of 08:40 AM.
- 20705 (NED - CSMT) JCO 06.07.2026: Jalna / Nanded - Mumbai Vande Bharat Express
- 20706 (CSMT - NED) JCO 06.07.2026: Mumbai - Jalna / Nanded Vande Bharat Express
Meanwhile rescue operations have begun in connection with another reported landslide in Patan Village of Maval Taluka in Pune on Monday morning. Preliminary reports suggest that the entire family residing in the house may be trapped under the debris.
According to the District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO), Pune, the Maval Tehsildar arrived at the scene immediately upon receiving news of the incident, and rescue operations have commenced.
In light of this incident, assistance has been sought from the 5th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Pune. Consequently, a 30-member team, comprising one officer, two senior officers, and 27 personnel, set out for the site at 5:50 am, equipped with necessary disaster management gear, under the leadership of Inspector Ravinder and the supervision of Assistant Commandant Chandraketu Sharma.
Rescue operations are currently ongoing and no casualties have been reported so far, said an official.
In view of the current emergency situation, citizens are advised to keep the following disaster management helpline numbers handy.
- Pune District Collector's Office – District Disaster Management Cell
Landline: 020-26123371
Toll-free Helpline: 1077
Mobile: 93709 60061
- Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)
020-25501259
020-25506800
- Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)
020-67331111
- Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) – Pune Metropolitan Disaster Response Force (PDRF)
95452 82930
As per the rainfall data issued by IMD
Pune pashan: 113mm
Lohegaon 146.8mm
Shivajinagar: 108.4mm
Lonavala 670mm
Bhira 609mm
Tamhini 580mm
Khandala 576mm
Jor 547mm
Shirgaon 540mm
Ambona 537mm
Khopoli 516mm
Important Public Interest Notice— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 6, 2026
⛈️🚨India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Red Alert' Mumbai accompanying with (speed 70 to 80 kmph).
🔹The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urges all citizens to avoid stepping out of their homes unless absolutely…
CMO Maharashtra has circulated an advisory on social media, issued by the State Disaster Management Authority for Mumbai and Pune. "In view of the current weather situation, SDMA has issued directions for Mumbai only:
Private offices are advised to allow Work From Home wherever possible. Non-essential Government offices will observe a half-day."
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