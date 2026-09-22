ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Coastal Road Safety Under Scrutiny After BMW Crash Kills Three

Mumbai: The speed of vehicles on Mumbai's Coastal Road, built to provide motorists with a faster and signal-free commute, has come under scrutiny following a series of accidents. Despite 236 CCTV cameras, round-the-clock monitoring, speed surveillance and traffic police enforcement, accidents on the route continue to raise questions over road safety.

In the latest incident, a speeding BMW crashed into the outer railing of a bridge near Lotus Jetty in the early hours of Sunday and fell from the road. Four people were taken to Nair Hospital, where three were declared dead. The fourth person is seriously injured and is undergoing treatment.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the first accident inside the Coastal Road tunnel was reported on April 4, 2024, when a speeding car crashed into the tunnel wall. No one was killed in the incident. In September 2024, a BMW hit a worker engaged in Coastal Road-related work, resulting in his death.

On February 8, 2025, a Porsche crashed near Haji Ali after the driver allegedly lost control while travelling at high speed. A 19-year-old woman died in the accident, while her friend sustained serious injuries.

The Coastal Road tunnel was opened to traffic in 2025. In the approximately five months following its opening, three major accidents and 38 cases of vehicle breakdowns were recorded, according to the information provided.

Traffic police had launched investigations into the causes of the accidents. Apart from speeding, complaints relating to aspects of the road's design were also reportedly raised.

The Coastal Road is largely signal-free and relatively open, allowing vehicles to build up speed. The administration has stated that the speed limit on the route is generally between 60 and 80 kmph.

However, there have been complaints that some motorists exceed the limit, with some allegedly travelling at speeds of 120-150 kmph. Authorities have also received complaints of racing by high-end vehicles, especially at night.