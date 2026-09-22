Mumbai Coastal Road Safety Under Scrutiny After BMW Crash Kills Three
Four people were taken to Nair Hospital, where three were declared dead.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 12:03 AM IST|
Updated : September 22, 2026 at 12:09 AM IST
Mumbai: The speed of vehicles on Mumbai's Coastal Road, built to provide motorists with a faster and signal-free commute, has come under scrutiny following a series of accidents. Despite 236 CCTV cameras, round-the-clock monitoring, speed surveillance and traffic police enforcement, accidents on the route continue to raise questions over road safety.
In the latest incident, a speeding BMW crashed into the outer railing of a bridge near Lotus Jetty in the early hours of Sunday and fell from the road. Four people were taken to Nair Hospital, where three were declared dead. The fourth person is seriously injured and is undergoing treatment.
According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the first accident inside the Coastal Road tunnel was reported on April 4, 2024, when a speeding car crashed into the tunnel wall. No one was killed in the incident. In September 2024, a BMW hit a worker engaged in Coastal Road-related work, resulting in his death.
On February 8, 2025, a Porsche crashed near Haji Ali after the driver allegedly lost control while travelling at high speed. A 19-year-old woman died in the accident, while her friend sustained serious injuries.
The Coastal Road tunnel was opened to traffic in 2025. In the approximately five months following its opening, three major accidents and 38 cases of vehicle breakdowns were recorded, according to the information provided.
Traffic police had launched investigations into the causes of the accidents. Apart from speeding, complaints relating to aspects of the road's design were also reportedly raised.
The Coastal Road is largely signal-free and relatively open, allowing vehicles to build up speed. The administration has stated that the speed limit on the route is generally between 60 and 80 kmph.
However, there have been complaints that some motorists exceed the limit, with some allegedly travelling at speeds of 120-150 kmph. Authorities have also received complaints of racing by high-end vehicles, especially at night.
The traffic police and Regional Transport Office (RTO) launched special enforcement measures. During a special drive that began in February 2025, action was reportedly taken against around 600 vehicles for speeding.
The BMC has installed 236 CCTV cameras along the Coastal Road to monitor traffic, detect accidents and check speeding. The surveillance network covers the 10.58-km stretch of the road.
Of the cameras, 154 are video incident-detection cameras installed inside the tunnels. The system is used to monitor traffic volume, identify vehicle registration numbers and detect accidents and other incidents.
According to information provided by camera supplier Sparsh to a news agency, cameras capable of capturing vehicle number plates from a distance of up to 120 metres during the day can reportedly capture number plates from around 100 metres at night.
According to the BMC, the southern section of the Mumbai Coastal Road is 10.58 km long and includes bridges, elevated sections and a 3.45-km twin tunnel. The project was designed to reduce traffic congestion in Mumbai and make commuting faster. However, the recent accidents have raised concerns about whether measures to improve road safety are keeping pace with the increased speeds on the route.
Sadanand Agashe, founder of B Alert B Safe, said stricter enforcement of traffic rules was necessary, including at the licensing stage.
“While heavy and large vehicles are often checked, rules are not always strictly followed when licences are issued for smaller vehicles. In many cases, agents facilitate the process of obtaining licences. Curbing such practices could help reduce the number of accidents,” Agashe said.
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