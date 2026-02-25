ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Coastal Road | Opposition To Playing Jai Ho Grows, As Drivers And Residents Say It Is A Headache

By Prajakta Pol

Mumbai: A musical section was recently added to the scenic Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road, with renowned Oscar-winning composer musician A R Rahman's famous song, 'Jai Ho' blaring. However, with high decibel levels of honking in Mumbai and traffic, not many have the patience and time to listen to loud music on the roads.

This was the brainchild of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra government, which was inaugurated on February 11, 2026, at the cost of Rs 6.21 crore. This stretch is considered a technical feat, which is constructed along the Arabian Sea at Worli. This 500-metre stretch made news in international media after Jai Ho music began playing on this coastal road, making it the first 'musical' road in India. However, this stretch of road that was expected to make commuters' travel musical has now gone off tune for the locals.

Over 650 families have filed a formal complaint with the BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, a copy of which has also been sent to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. They have written, "The government should think about how our lives will be affected with this song playing every time even one car passes by."

This 'Jai Ho' song is heard every single day from 6 AM to midnight. Members of the Breach Candy Residents' Association have shared with ETV Bharat that they are now forced to keep their windows shut all the time.

Kavita Chawla, who lives in a building opposite the coastal road at Breach Candy, said, "The loud music and speeding cars blare throughout the day in the buildings, making it impossible to sleep. Since the exit of the coastal road is near our building, we already have to endure traffic jams and honking horns. As it is, the traffic in this area has increased exponentially, due to the coastal road. There is loud honking to begin with, and now this music. We just want some peace and quiet."

Many other residents believe listening to one's favourite music is a personal choice and should be done either inside one's own vehicle or home. The locals have pointed out, "Instead of spending crores of rupees to build this musical stretch, attention should have been paid to other necessary infrastructure in our city."

Anahita Havaldar, another resident whose building is at Breach Candy, bang opposite the coastal road, said, "Many people enjoy quiet surroundings or prefer to listen to their favourite music in their private spaces, like their own cars or homes. Therefore, we humbly request that this initiative be stopped. Also, the resources and funds that are being used for this work should be diverted to basic civic amenities like maintaining good roads, footpaths and sanitation."