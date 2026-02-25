Mumbai Coastal Road | Opposition To Playing Jai Ho Grows, As Drivers And Residents Say It Is A Headache
Breach Candy Residents' Association has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
By Prajakta Pol
Mumbai: A musical section was recently added to the scenic Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road, with renowned Oscar-winning composer musician A R Rahman's famous song, 'Jai Ho' blaring. However, with high decibel levels of honking in Mumbai and traffic, not many have the patience and time to listen to loud music on the roads.
This was the brainchild of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra government, which was inaugurated on February 11, 2026, at the cost of Rs 6.21 crore. This stretch is considered a technical feat, which is constructed along the Arabian Sea at Worli. This 500-metre stretch made news in international media after Jai Ho music began playing on this coastal road, making it the first 'musical' road in India. However, this stretch of road that was expected to make commuters' travel musical has now gone off tune for the locals.
Over 650 families have filed a formal complaint with the BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, a copy of which has also been sent to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. They have written, "The government should think about how our lives will be affected with this song playing every time even one car passes by."
This 'Jai Ho' song is heard every single day from 6 AM to midnight. Members of the Breach Candy Residents' Association have shared with ETV Bharat that they are now forced to keep their windows shut all the time.
Kavita Chawla, who lives in a building opposite the coastal road at Breach Candy, said, "The loud music and speeding cars blare throughout the day in the buildings, making it impossible to sleep. Since the exit of the coastal road is near our building, we already have to endure traffic jams and honking horns. As it is, the traffic in this area has increased exponentially, due to the coastal road. There is loud honking to begin with, and now this music. We just want some peace and quiet."
Many other residents believe listening to one's favourite music is a personal choice and should be done either inside one's own vehicle or home. The locals have pointed out, "Instead of spending crores of rupees to build this musical stretch, attention should have been paid to other necessary infrastructure in our city."
Anahita Havaldar, another resident whose building is at Breach Candy, bang opposite the coastal road, said, "Many people enjoy quiet surroundings or prefer to listen to their favourite music in their private spaces, like their own cars or homes. Therefore, we humbly request that this initiative be stopped. Also, the resources and funds that are being used for this work should be diverted to basic civic amenities like maintaining good roads, footpaths and sanitation."
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has given a language and political twist to this entire controversy. Amit Thackeray, youth leader of MNS, congratulated the BMC but questioned the purpose of this initiative.
"Is there really a need for a song on Mumbai's coastal road? If there is a need, then why not choose a Marathi song instead? But do Mumbaikars really need? Have citizens demanded this in the first place?" Amit told ETV Bharat.
Traffic expert Vivek Pai told ETV Bharat that often drivers are fatigued driving on an expressway, and these experiments can be useful. "The continuous and long journey on the Samruddhi Mahamarg (Samruddhi Highway) causes fatigue in the driver. If such experiments are conducted on these roads, they will be useful. But Mumbai is already crowded. In it, the song is played in the right lane. If the cars on the left suddenly come to the right for this song, it is not suitable from a safety point of view,” he said.
However, noise activists say these experiments are actually harmful to the drivers. Mumbai is said to be a city with extremely high levels of noise pollution. Savita Rao, author of the book ‘Noise in India’ and founder of the Quiet India organisation, says that these experiments could pose a safety hazard.
Rao said, "Noise pollution has become a neglected public health problem in urban India. Mumbai is already a very noisy city. We need more silence on our roads, not more noise. Such music on the roads is not only unnecessary, but can be dangerous for motorists as well as those living and working in the area. For the safety and health of citizens, this music facility should be shut down immediately."
This musical feat has been achieved, based on sound engineering and the science of vibrations. There is no use of any loudspeakers. Small grooves are made at regular intervals on the asphalt road. When the car tyres pass over these grooves, vibrations are created, and sound is produced. The sound produced by the friction between the tyres and the road is clearly heard by the passengers sitting inside the car.
The distance between the two notches determines which note will be heard. If the distance is short, high notes are heard. If the distance is long, low notes are produced. The lyrics ‘Jai Ho’ can be heard if the speed of the vehicle is between 60 to 80 km per hour. If the speed is high, the song plays fast, and if the speed is low, the melody sounds slow.
The world's first melody road was built under the name 'Asphaltophone', and the concept was first invented in Japan, after a bulldozer driver accidentally drove over a pothole, creating a musical sound. Today, there are more than 30 such roads in Japan. This technology is also used in South Korea, Hungary and the United Arab Emirates. The project in Mumbai is based on Hungarian technology.
