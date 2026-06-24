ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Civic Worker Falls Into Water Channel While Mayor Inspects Waterlogging

Mumbai: A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) supervisor fell into a water channel next to where Mayor Ritu Tawde was inspecting waterlogging in a Mumbai locality on Wednesday after overnight heavy rains.

A video of the incident, which took place at Gandhi Market in King's Circle area, went viral on social media, prompting opposition to slam the city’s monsoon preparedness.

The BMC staffer, who fell into the water channel a few feet from where the mayor was standing, was immediately rescued.

A visibly furious Tawde reprimanded him and other officials, declaring that if any water channel or manhole is found open, the official in charge of that ward would face suspension.