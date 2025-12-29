ETV Bharat / state

Shiv Sena-BJP Talks For Mumbai Civic Body Polls In Final Stages; Congress Seals Alliance With VBA

Mumbai: With only two days left before the nominations process for the civic polls in Maharashtra closes, the ruling and opposition camps are rushing against time to form alliances and finalise seat-sharing agreements amid the shifting political dynamics.

In a crucial development, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday announced an alliance between his NCP, a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti combine, and the NCP (SP), led by his uncle Sharad Pawar, for the Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls, saying the “parivar” (family) has come together.

"For the sake of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections, the ‘clock’ and the ‘tutari’ have united. The parivar has come together,” he said. Pawar urged party workers to work hard and refrain from making any controversial comments during rallies. "We are the ones who work for development. We will edge out those who tried to put this municipal corporation in debt," he said.

Meanwhile, talks between the two parties are underway for a tie-up for the Pune Municipal Corporation polls. The NCP is contesting solo in Mumbai. Separately, Mahayuti members, the BJP, and Shiv Sena, which is led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, have reached a consensus on 207 of 227 seats for the Mumbai civic body.

The BJP will contesting 128, and the Shiv Sena 79 seats, respectively, BJP's city chief Amit Satam said. Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant, however, refused to divulge the seat-sharing arrangement, saying the talks with the BJP are in the final stages.

"It is certain that the polls will be contested by the ruling parties as Mahayuti. Seat-sharing talks are in the final stages. Instead of talking about who gets how many seats, we are contesting 227 seats as Mahayuti," Samant told reporters.

A Sena leader had earlier said deadlock over seats persists between the two parties, and talks are still underway for civic bodies in Mira Bhayander, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Kalyan Dombivli. Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra will be held on January 15. The last date to file the nominations is December 30.