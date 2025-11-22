ETV Bharat / state

One dead, Two Hospitalised After Chemical Leak In Mumbai

The incident occurred inside a two-storey structure at Bhangarwadi in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 22, 2025 at 7:47 PM IST

Mumbai: A 20-year-old man died and two others, including a teenage boy, were hospitalised following a chemical leak at a property in an industrial area in Mumbai's Andheri on Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred inside a two-storey structure at Bhangarwadi in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area at 4.55 pm, they said. The leaked chemical is yet to be identified.

According to the officials, after the chemical leaked, the condition of three persons present there became serious as they apparently inhaled toxic fumes. The incident was first reported to the fire brigade, following which its team rushed to the spot. The trio was immediately shifted to the nearby Holy Spirit Hospital, an official said.

However, Ahmad Hussain was declared dead before admission, he said. Two others - Naushad Ansari (28) and Saba Shaikh (17) - were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital, and their condition is critical, the official said. A search operation is underway at the site, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been alerted, according to him.

