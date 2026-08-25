ETV Bharat / state

Cab Drivers Move HC Against Govt's Marathi Language Rule; Cite Violation Of Fundamental Rights

Mumbai: Four cab drivers in Mumbai on Tuesday filed a petition in the Bombay High Court against the Maharashtra government's decision to make working knowledge of Marathi language mandatory for auto rickshaw, taxi and app-based cab drivers, saying it violated the fundamental rights of citizens.

The public interest litigation (PIL) filed through advocate Vivek Shukla also said the government notification of August 12 posed a threat to the livelihoods of lakhs of "poor and migrant" drivers, and sought a stay over its implementation.

The petitioners - Mohammed Kasim Ahmad, Mohammed Tauseef Shaikh, Siyad Ahamad and Sadik Nasir Ali Khan - claim that the rule violates their fundamental rights under Articles 14 (right to equality), 19 (freedom to carry on trade and profession) and 21 (right to life) of the Constitution and is ultra vires the Motor Vehicles Act, which does not prescribe any language requirement for driving licences.

The plea is likely to be mentioned before the Acting Chief Justice for urgent relief on Thursday.

"The Motor Vehicles Act confers no power upon the State Government to prescribe working knowledge of any language as a qualification for a driver, as a condition of a badge, or as a condition of a permit, and confers no power to suspend or revoke a badge on such a ground," the plea said.

It added that lakhs of poor and migrant drivers, including themselves, face the imminent threat of suspension of badges and cancellation of permits, affecting their livelihoods due to implementation of the rule. The petition sought the HC to stay implementation of the decision.