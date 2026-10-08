ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Businessman Detained, Brought To Chennai For Questioning In Voice Of Commons Car Fraud Case

Chennai: Police are interrogating Anup Smith Fernandes who was detained in Mumbai and brought to Chennai for questioning over his alleged involvement in a fraud involving Voice of Commons, a company owned by Tamil Nadu Minister Adhav Arjuna.

Voice of Commons operates from Alwarpet in Chennai. On behalf of the company, it was decided to import a Land Cruiser luxury car from Dubai two years ago. For this, the company approached Fernandes, a Mumbai-based businessman who was involved in the business of importing cars from foreign countries. He was reportedly paid around Rs 2.5 crore to import the car.

But it is alleged that Fernanded kept delaying the import of the car and also refused to refund the amount already paid to him. Following this, a complaint was filed at the Teynampet police station in Chennai a few weeks ago on behalf of Voice of Commons.

Based on the complaint, Teynampet police registered a case and formed a special team to search for Fernandes. During the investigation, it came to fore that he was based in Mumbai. A special police team went to Mumbai, located Fernandes and brought him to Chennai where he is being intensively interrogated at Teynampet police station.

During interrogation, Fernandes told the police that he had already imported the car from Dubai and that the vehicle had been confiscated by customs officials. He said he had to pay a tax of around Rs. 60 lakh to get the car released from the customs department. However, the car has not been released yet due to non-payment of the tax.