Mumbai Businessman Detained, Brought To Chennai For Questioning In Voice Of Commons Car Fraud Case
The businessman told the police that he had imported the car but it was confiscated by the customs over non-payment of tax.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
Chennai: Police are interrogating Anup Smith Fernandes who was detained in Mumbai and brought to Chennai for questioning over his alleged involvement in a fraud involving Voice of Commons, a company owned by Tamil Nadu Minister Adhav Arjuna.
Voice of Commons operates from Alwarpet in Chennai. On behalf of the company, it was decided to import a Land Cruiser luxury car from Dubai two years ago. For this, the company approached Fernandes, a Mumbai-based businessman who was involved in the business of importing cars from foreign countries. He was reportedly paid around Rs 2.5 crore to import the car.
But it is alleged that Fernanded kept delaying the import of the car and also refused to refund the amount already paid to him. Following this, a complaint was filed at the Teynampet police station in Chennai a few weeks ago on behalf of Voice of Commons.
Based on the complaint, Teynampet police registered a case and formed a special team to search for Fernandes. During the investigation, it came to fore that he was based in Mumbai. A special police team went to Mumbai, located Fernandes and brought him to Chennai where he is being intensively interrogated at Teynampet police station.
During interrogation, Fernandes told the police that he had already imported the car from Dubai and that the vehicle had been confiscated by customs officials. He said he had to pay a tax of around Rs. 60 lakh to get the car released from the customs department. However, the car has not been released yet due to non-payment of the tax.
Teynampet police are investigating whether the information provided by Fernandes is true or whether he delayed importing the car for some other reason after receiving the money. The police are also investigating details including how the Rs 2.5 crore was paid? Where did the money go? Was the luxury car actually imported from abroad and has the car rally been confiscated by the customs department?
Police said that the background of the case and whether Fernandes was involved in a similar fraud with anyone else will be known only after a thorough investigation.
Also Read
Bhutan Car Smuggling: Delhi Native Booked For Selling Illegally Imported Car To Ernakulam Resident