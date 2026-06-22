ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai BEST Bus Strike Update: Employees' Unions Call Off Strike After Meeting With Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Monday morning brought double good news to Mumbai citizens as thousands of members belonging to the 12 unions of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) called off their strike following a meeting between their unions and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

The strike had severely disrupted bus services across Mumbai for the last three days, forcing passengers to depend on local trains, Metro services, taxis and autorickshaws for their daily commute.

The news came just after the city received its first official showers of monsoon, with the weather experts calling it the start of the monsoon season.

Among the main demands, Shinde and Sarnaik agreed to provide a monthly interim hike of Rs 3,000 to regular employees and Rs 2,000 to wet-lease workers (contract), until a new wage agreement is finalised.

Shinde stated, "The government would take appropriate steps to make BEST financially viable and provide maximum amenities to its employees over the next five years." He said there were plans to procure 5,000 new electric vehicles over the next three years.

Shinde also announced that the employees' outstanding gratuity payments would be disbursed within the current financial year.

"For the last three days, the employees of BEST were on an indefinite strike and we spoke to their leaders to understand their grievances and demands. Given BEST's financial deficit, strengthening the organisation is crucial. The poor condition of BEST depots was highlighted during these discussions. BEST must continue to provide the best possible service. I have consulted with the Chief Minister, and a decision has been made to release outstanding dues within this financial year. A committee has been formed to strengthen BEST," said Shinde.