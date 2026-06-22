Mumbai BEST Bus Strike Update: Employees' Unions Call Off Strike After Meeting With Eknath Shinde
The government agreed to provide monthly interim hike of Rs 3,000 to regular employees and Rs 2,000 to wet-lease workers (contract).
Published : June 22, 2026 at 9:56 AM IST
Mumbai: Monday morning brought double good news to Mumbai citizens as thousands of members belonging to the 12 unions of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) called off their strike following a meeting between their unions and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.
The strike had severely disrupted bus services across Mumbai for the last three days, forcing passengers to depend on local trains, Metro services, taxis and autorickshaws for their daily commute.
The news came just after the city received its first official showers of monsoon, with the weather experts calling it the start of the monsoon season.
Among the main demands, Shinde and Sarnaik agreed to provide a monthly interim hike of Rs 3,000 to regular employees and Rs 2,000 to wet-lease workers (contract), until a new wage agreement is finalised.
Shinde stated, "The government would take appropriate steps to make BEST financially viable and provide maximum amenities to its employees over the next five years." He said there were plans to procure 5,000 new electric vehicles over the next three years.
Shinde also announced that the employees' outstanding gratuity payments would be disbursed within the current financial year.
"For the last three days, the employees of BEST were on an indefinite strike and we spoke to their leaders to understand their grievances and demands. Given BEST's financial deficit, strengthening the organisation is crucial. The poor condition of BEST depots was highlighted during these discussions. BEST must continue to provide the best possible service. I have consulted with the Chief Minister, and a decision has been made to release outstanding dues within this financial year. A committee has been formed to strengthen BEST," said Shinde.
Following this meeting, the Action Committee announced the withdrawal of its strike.
The meeting with the striking unions was held just before the monsoon session of Maharashtra Assembly was to begin, as the opposition parties would have put the government on a backfoot over the BEST unions' demands.
A special meeting was held at the Sahyadri Guest House to resolve the BEST employees' strike. Several key decisions were taken regarding the strengthening of the BEST undertaking and addressing the employees' demands.
Three days into the strike which also coincided with the NEET exams on Sunday, the fleet of buses were off the roads which caused immense inconvenience to the commuters. Bus services are set to resume following the acceptance of their demands. This decision was announced after a meeting between the BEST Action Committee and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, where key demands were agreed upon.
In the last three days, over 23 lakh commuters were inconvenienced as 22,000 employees went on an indefinite strike. They have welcomed the news, though they feel the government needs to pay more attention to the condition of buses. Some commuters aired concerns about rumours of the government wanting to privatise BEST.
"We are happy the strike has been called off and as a loyal commuter, we stand with the BEST employees. It is no joke to travel on the roads, with over half the city being dug up and plenty of diversions. We feel sympathetic towards the BEST employees and initially when the government introduced contract employees, we suspected there are plans to privatise it. We welcome this good news," a Shrikrishna Manjrekar, a regular commuter told ETV Bharat.
Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, MLA Sachin Ahir, MLA Murji Patel, Additional Chief Secretary to the Deputy Chief Minister's Office Asim Gupta, Principal Secretary Navin Sona, BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, BEST General Manager Sonia Sethi, and office-bearers of the BEST Employees' Action Committee were present on this occasion.
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