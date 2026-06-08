1 Killed, 3 Others Injured As BEST Bus Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles In Mumbai
Police have launched investigations to assess the driver's responsibility, the bus's condition, and how the driver lost control of the vehicle.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 12:14 PM IST
Mumbai: At least 1 person was killed and several others injured after a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus rammed into multiple vehicles in Mumbai's Dadar area on Monday.
The bus driver lost control of the electric vehicle and rammed into multiple vehicles in a busy locality near Plaza cinema, Dadar.
"Today, around 9:30 AM, a BEST bus driver lost control of the vehicle and collided from behind with 5 vehicles near Kotwal Garden. In the said incident, the rider of Activa, electric bike and bus condutor sustain injuries. The bus driver has been taken into custody and damaged vehicles have been moved to the side to allow smooth flow of traffic. Investigations have been initiated," Mumbai Police said in a statement.
A doctor at Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Sion, where the injured were rushed, however, confirmed that one of those injured was brought dead to the hospital.
"An unknown male, approximately 22 -25 years old, was declared brought in dead. Among the injured, Rishab Gupta, approximately 25-30 years, has sustained a head injury and is in critical condition," the doctor said.
Civilians were the first to rush to the scene in the busy area to help rescue the injured and pull out the injured. The police, ambulance and other teams arrived later, assisted by eyewitnesses.
Police, meanwhile, have launched investigations to assess the driver's responsibility, the bus's condition, and how the driver lost control of the vehicle. Dadar is one of the busiest areas in central Mumbai. Apart from narrow streets, this particular spot is a junction connecting the western part of the city to the central area. There are many vendors and markets, making it a rather popular spot for people, apart from a well-known cinema theatre.
Citizens have raised an alarm regarding the increasing number of accidents involving these electric buses in Mumbai. In fact, on June 4, a taxi driver was killed after a BEST bus rammed into his vehicle that was parked in Malad East.
In December 2025, a BEST driver lost control and rammed the vehicle into pedestrians near Bhandup West railway station, killing four people and injuring nine.
Meanwhile, in another accident near Pimpri, at least 25 passengers were injured when a private bus collided with a truck on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana district early on Monday, police said.
The bus was heading from Pune to Nagpur when it rammed into the rear portion of the truck near Pimpri Mali village in the early hours, approximately 4:00 AM, an official from Mehkar police station said.
Nearly 25 passengers were injured and have been rushed to a hospital in Mehkar town for treatment, while two are said to be critical.
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