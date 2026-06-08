ETV Bharat / state

1 Killed, 3 Others Injured As BEST Bus Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles In Mumbai

Mumbai: At least 1 person was killed and several others injured after a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus rammed into multiple vehicles in Mumbai's Dadar area on Monday.

The bus driver lost control of the electric vehicle and rammed into multiple vehicles in a busy locality near Plaza cinema, Dadar.

"Today, around 9:30 AM, a BEST bus driver lost control of the vehicle and collided from behind with 5 vehicles near Kotwal Garden. In the said incident, the rider of Activa, electric bike and bus condutor sustain injuries. The bus driver has been taken into custody and damaged vehicles have been moved to the side to allow smooth flow of traffic. Investigations have been initiated," Mumbai Police said in a statement.

A doctor at Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Sion, where the injured were rushed, however, confirmed that one of those injured was brought dead to the hospital.

"An unknown male, approximately 22 -25 years old, was declared brought in dead. Among the injured, Rishab Gupta, approximately 25-30 years, has sustained a head injury and is in critical condition," the doctor said.

Civilians were the first to rush to the scene in the busy area to help rescue the injured and pull out the injured. The police, ambulance and other teams arrived later, assisted by eyewitnesses.