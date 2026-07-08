BEST Bus Hits Pedestrian While Reversing At Bhandup In Mumbai
People intervened and pushed the bus forward, and the driver lost control, knocking over two motorcycles and one autorickshaw.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Mumbai: With rains lashing the city for the last few days, citizens have been battling floods and tree falls. Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, one incident of a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) accident was reported.
Around 8.30 AM, as reported by the BEST, at Kokan Nagar in Bhandup West, a bus struck a pedestrian while reversing. Soon after the accident, the person hit, Atul Padave, was rushed to M T Agrawal Hospital for medical treatment.
This accident has been reported at Oshiwara Depot and the bus involved in it bears the number 4047.
According to the BEST officials, "While the bus was taking a right turn towards Konkan Nagar, it was unable to negotiate the turn properly. Due to this, the bus driver had to reverse. During the reversing manoeuvre, the rear portion of the bus came in contact with a pedestrian. The pedestrian was trapped between a large tree planter and the rear portion of the bus."
After eyewitnesses intervened and tried to move the bus after hitting the pedestrian, they pushed the bus, and the driver lost control, hitting two parked motorcycles and one autorickshaw.
BEST officials further stated, "Members of the public gathered at the spot and pushed the bus. During this process, the bus moved forward, and the driver was unable to maintain control of the vehicle. Consequently, the bus collided with two parked motorcycles and one autorickshaw in the parking area. The pedestrian sustained blunt injuries to both thighs, resulting in bleeding. The bus conductor immediately shifted the injured person to Agarwal Hospital, Mulund, for medical treatment. "
A bus inspector was promptly sent to the spot and began the procedural inquiry, while the police were registering the incident at Bhandup Police Station. Details of the condition of the pedestrian undergoing medical treatment are awaited.