ETV Bharat / state

BEST Bus Hits Pedestrian While Reversing At Bhandup In Mumbai

Mumbai: With rains lashing the city for the last few days, citizens have been battling floods and tree falls. Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, one incident of a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) accident was reported.

Around 8.30 AM, as reported by the BEST, at Kokan Nagar in Bhandup West, a bus struck a pedestrian while reversing. Soon after the accident, the person hit, Atul Padave, was rushed to M T Agrawal Hospital for medical treatment.

This accident has been reported at Oshiwara Depot and the bus involved in it bears the number 4047.

According to the BEST officials, "While the bus was taking a right turn towards Konkan Nagar, it was unable to negotiate the turn properly. Due to this, the bus driver had to reverse. During the reversing manoeuvre, the rear portion of the bus came in contact with a pedestrian. The pedestrian was trapped between a large tree planter and the rear portion of the bus."