ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Auto And Taxi Fares Hiked From September 1, Commuters To Pay More

The MMRTA approved the proposal submitted by the Transport Commissioner on August 20. The revised fares will apply across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Vasai, Virar and Palghar.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) approved the increase after considering rising fuel prices and higher operational costs. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Sethi. Following the issuance of notifications to the concerned Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), the revised fares came into effect from September 1.

The fare hike comes amid rising prices of petrol, diesel and CNG, along with increasing costs of vehicle maintenance and repairs. Auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers had been demanding a revision in fares for several months, citing higher fuel expenses and increased interest rates on vehicle loans.

The minimum fare for an auto-rickshaw will increase from Rs 26 to Rs 27, while the minimum fare for Mumbai’s iconic black-and-yellow taxis will rise from Rs 31 to Rs 33. The revised fares will apply to the first 1.5 kilometres.

Mumbai: Commuters in Mumbai will now have to pay more for auto-rickshaw and taxi rides. Auto-rickshaw fares have been increased by Rs 1, while taxi fares will rise by Rs 2 from September 1.

The previous auto and taxi fare revision was implemented in February 2025. "I have been driving a taxi in Mumbai since 1990. It has become extremely difficult to run a household. The fare hike was necessary. This increase will benefit us. Citizens are also supporting us," said taxi driver Ramesh Shukla.

Mumbai Auto and Taxi Fares Hiked From September 1, Commuters to Pay More (ETV Bharat)

Another taxi driver, Jeevan Singh Rajput, said, "CNG and petrol prices have increased over the past few days, and the entire burden was falling on taxi drivers. But we also have families to support. We welcome the government’s decision and hope the revised rates will soon be updated in the taxi meters as well."

While drivers have welcomed the fare revision, commuters say it will add to the financial burden at a time when they are already struggling with rising prices.

"On one hand, ordinary citizens are facing the impact of severe inflation, and now taxi fares have also increased. BEST buses is the cheapest available public transport in Mumbai, but its service is not regular. Ordinary people are bearing the brunt of all this. We do not know how we are going to cope with rising prices. Every day, something or the other becomes more expensive. The government needs to take these issues seriously," said Mumbai resident Avinash Kharat.

Rohan Randive, another commuter, said the rising cost of living had made it increasingly difficult for people earning modest salaries to survive in Mumbai.

"It has become difficult to live in Mumbai on a salary of Rs 30,000. We are facing the impact of inflation everywhere, and now taxi fares have also gone up. BEST buses do not always arrive on time either. The question is, how are ordinary citizens supposed to manage their daily expenses?" he said.