Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Rs 3.75 Crore Heroin, Arrest 20-Year-Old Drug Peddler
Mumbai Police arrested one accused after seizing 750 grams of heroin in Goregaon, while investigating the involvement of a larger drug syndicate.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 12:05 PM IST
Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has carried out a major operation in Goregaon in Mumbai, Maharashtra, seizing 750 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.75 crore.
The operation also led to the arrest of one accused. The arrested drug trafficker has been identified as Subhan Imran Gada.
According to information received, the Kandivali Unit of the Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell received a tip-off that a 20-year-old man was supplying drugs on the streets of Goregaon. Acting on the intelligence, ANC officials reached the spot and questioned the suspect. During the investigation, they found him in possession of a stock of narcotics.
The Anti-Narcotics Cell recovered 750 grams of heroin from the accused and arrested Subhan Imran Gada. The agency is now investigating the source of the drugs and whether an international drug syndicate is involved. The accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody till June 30.
Speaking about the operation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Narcotics) Poornima Chougule told the media, "Police have seized approximately 750 grams of heroin worth around Rs 3.75 crore. The operation was carried out in Goregaon based on specific intelligence inputs. So far, one person has been arrested. We are investigating whether any drug syndicate is involved in the case. A 20-year-old drug trafficker has been arrested in connection with the seizure."
'Drug-Free Mumbai' Campaign
To mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, awareness programmes have been organised across Mumbai. As part of the campaign, schools, colleges and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) will conduct awareness activities from June 25 to June 29.
The 'Drug-Free Mumbai' campaign was announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on May 1, 2026. A high-level committee, headed by the Mumbai Suburban Co-Guardian Minister, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, has been constituted to oversee the implementation of the campaign.
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