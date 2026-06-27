ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Rs 3.75 Crore Heroin, Arrest 20-Year-Old Drug Peddler

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has carried out a major operation in Goregaon in Mumbai, Maharashtra, seizing 750 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.75 crore.

The operation also led to the arrest of one accused. The arrested drug trafficker has been identified as Subhan Imran Gada.

According to information received, the Kandivali Unit of the Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell received a tip-off that a 20-year-old man was supplying drugs on the streets of Goregaon. Acting on the intelligence, ANC officials reached the spot and questioned the suspect. During the investigation, they found him in possession of a stock of narcotics.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell recovered 750 grams of heroin from the accused and arrested Subhan Imran Gada. The agency is now investigating the source of the drugs and whether an international drug syndicate is involved. The accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody till June 30.