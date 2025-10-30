ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai: All Children Rescued Safely After Taken Hostage In Powai, Suspect Detained

Mumbai: Mumbai Police claimed to have solved the hostage crisis where a man held several children hostage in the Powai area as he wanted to speak to certain people, with his arrest.

According to the police, Rohit Arya had released a video claiming that he wanted to speak with certain people and threatened to set everything on fire and harm himself along with the children if his demand was not met.

Police officials said the man appeared to be mentally unstable, and they were trying to handle the situation carefully.

Later, the Police confirmed that all the children were rescued safely and handed over to their guardians.

The police said the accused has been detained and is being questioned to determine the reason behind his actions and to assess his mental condition.

Authorities added that further details will be shared after verification.

Further information on the incident is still awaited.