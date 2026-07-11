Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Will Become Operational Next Year: Railway Minister
Stating that Telangana received maximum funds for its railway projects, Ashwini Vaishnaw said 40 railway stations of the state are taken up for modernisatoin.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that the Centre has increased the railway budget for Telangana significantly.
He said that Hyderabad will be the hub for the bullet train, as one can reach Chennai from Hyderabad in just 3 hours.
Vaishnaw said, "Go to Chennai, do your work, eat Dosa and return the same day, have food with your family at night, it's that kind of connectivity. Hyderabad to Pune will be 123 mins, Hyderabad to Amravati 70 minutes, Hyderabad to Bengaluru 155 minutes and Hyderabad to Mumbai 170 minutes.
He said that bullet trains are coming to connect Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru.
Vaishnaw said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with a vision for the comprehensive development of the country beyond politics.
Vaishnav participated in the conference 'Role of Technology in Vikasit Bharat-2047' at HICC along with Union Minister Kishan Reddy.
"The Centre has given permission to four electronic industries in Telangana," he added.
He also said that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will start next year, and out of the 7 newly sanctioned bullet train corridors, three have been given to Telangana.
He said that the UPA government's railway budget for undivided Andhra Pradesh was only Rs. 880 crore, while the Narendra Modi government is spending Rs. 5,000 crore on Telangana alone.
He said that the Secunderabad railway station is being modernised. He explained that the modernisation work of 1,300 railway stations has been undertaken across India.
"The modernisation of 260 railway stations has already been completed. As part of this, funds have been given for the modernisation of 40 railway stations in Telangana. Modernisation work of Secunderabad, Nampally and Kazipet railway stations is progressing rapidly," he added.
"The maximum number of bullet trains will come on the Hyderabad-Chennai, Hyderabad-Amaravati, Hyderabad-Pune, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Chennai routes. Such a change will completely change the economy of our states. PM Narendra Modi has vastly increased the railway development budget in Telangana," he concluded.