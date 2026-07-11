ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Will Become Operational Next Year: Railway Minister

Hyderabad: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that the Centre has increased the railway budget for Telangana significantly.

He said that Hyderabad will be the hub for the bullet train, as one can reach Chennai from Hyderabad in just 3 hours.

Vaishnaw said, "Go to Chennai, do your work, eat Dosa and return the same day, have food with your family at night, it's that kind of connectivity. Hyderabad to Pune will be 123 mins, Hyderabad to Amravati 70 minutes, Hyderabad to Bengaluru 155 minutes and Hyderabad to Mumbai 170 minutes.

Ashwini Vaishnaw speaking at an event in Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)

He said that bullet trains are coming to connect Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

Vaishnaw said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with a vision for the comprehensive development of the country beyond politics.