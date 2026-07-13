ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: NHSRCL Challenges Additional Compensation For Farmers In Gujarat HC

Ahmedabad: The land compensation case for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project has now reached the Gujarat High Court.

The National High Speed ​​Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has filed an appeal in the High Court challenging the award of additional land compensation to farmers from whom land has been acquired for the project.

In the petition, NHSRCL challenged the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) Authority's order awarding higher compensation to farmers. The corporation claimed if the decision is not reversed, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project will face an additional financial burden of approximately Rs 40,000 crore.

The petition also argues that the LARR Authority did not use the correct criteria as per law when determining compensation and made serious errors in assessing market value of the land.