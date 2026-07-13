Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: NHSRCL Challenges Additional Compensation For Farmers In Gujarat HC
The corporation claimed if the decision is not reversed, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project will face an additional financial burden of approximately Rs 40,000 crore.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The land compensation case for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project has now reached the Gujarat High Court.
The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has filed an appeal in the High Court challenging the award of additional land compensation to farmers from whom land has been acquired for the project.
In the petition, NHSRCL challenged the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) Authority's order awarding higher compensation to farmers. The corporation claimed if the decision is not reversed, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project will face an additional financial burden of approximately Rs 40,000 crore.
The petition also argues that the LARR Authority did not use the correct criteria as per law when determining compensation and made serious errors in assessing market value of the land.
Advocate Anirudh Nokhil, representing NHSRCL, stated that the LARR Authority failed to properly follow the provisions of the law and the principles laid down by the Supreme Court when determining the compensation.
"If this order remains in effect, it will have significant financial implications not only for this case but also for the entire land acquisition process for the bullet train project", he said, adding the high court will hear the petition in the coming days.
As the country's first high-speed rail corridor, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project seeks to transform inter-city mobility and strengthen domestic railway capabilities. The 508-kilometre corridor passes through Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
As per a government release, the foundation stone for the project was laid in September 2017. The corridor aims to reduce travel time significantly while enhancing passenger comfort, safety, and reliability. It also represents a major step towards modernising India's rail infrastructure and supporting sustainable economic development.
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