ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai: 8-Year-Old Child Killed After Being Run Over By Car In Bandra, Driver Held

Mumbai: An eight-year-old child died after being run over by a car driven by a woman in Mumbai's Bandra area, police said on Sunday. The driver, identified as Meghna Rawal, rushed the child to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The deceased child has been identified as Ansh.

The father of the deceased child, Arvind Gupta, demanded justice for his son. "I want justice for what happened to my son Ansh. He was my only child... He has been snatched away from me. What am I to do? I just want justice; that is all I want... My daughter over there is also crying... I didn't know anything; I received a message and was called, saying my child had met with an accident. I came here, and everyone told me there had been an accident," said Gupta.