38 People Rescued After Boat Suffered Mid-Sea Engine Failure In Mumbai
Mumbai police facilitated the rescue of passengers and crew members by towing the boat to safety with the help of another boat.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 1:14 PM IST
Mumbai: Timely intervention by Mumbai Police saved an excursion boat with 34 passengers and four crew members aboard from drowning after it developed a technical snag off the Gateway of India late Thursday evening.
People on board had a harrowing time after 'Anwari', which operates sea excursion rides, suffered mid-sea engine failure some 1.5 nautical miles off the coast, leaving them adrift.
After being alerted, Mumbai police swung into action and facilitated the rescue of the panic-stricken passengers and crew members by towing the boat to safety with the help of another boat.
While trying to pinpoint the location of Anwari, constable Abhijit Shinde and other personnel from Beat No 1 came to know that another excursion vessel, Azad Hind, was near the stranded boat. They immediately contacted Junaid Mulla, the owner of Azad Hind and sought his help. Mulla responded promptly and instructed the crew members of Azad Hind to proceed to the location where Anvari was stranded.
Finally, Azad Hind towed Anwari safely to jetty number 2 near the Gateway of India, thereby averting a possible tragedy.
Mumbai Police have drawn praise for the prompt response that ensured that all 34 passengers and four crew members were safely brought ashore.
The incident happened days after the Maritime Board allowed the ferry service to resume from September 1 following the monsoon break. Every year, the ferry service remains suspended for three months during the monsoon.