ETV Bharat / state

38 People Rescued After Boat Suffered Mid-Sea Engine Failure In Mumbai

The boat with 34 passengers and four crew members suffered mid-sea engine failure some 1.5 nautical miles off the coast. ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Timely intervention by Mumbai Police saved an excursion boat with 34 passengers and four crew members aboard from drowning after it developed a technical snag off the Gateway of India late Thursday evening.

People on board had a harrowing time after 'Anwari', which operates sea excursion rides, suffered mid-sea engine failure some 1.5 nautical miles off the coast, leaving them adrift.

After being alerted, Mumbai police swung into action and facilitated the rescue of the panic-stricken passengers and crew members by towing the boat to safety with the help of another boat.

While trying to pinpoint the location of Anwari, constable Abhijit Shinde and other personnel from Beat No 1 came to know that another excursion vessel, Azad Hind, was near the stranded boat. They immediately contacted Junaid Mulla, the owner of Azad Hind and sought his help. Mulla responded promptly and instructed the crew members of Azad Hind to proceed to the location where Anvari was stranded.