ETV Bharat / state

Multiplex Chain In Bengal Not To Serve Non-Veg In Auditoriums During Ramayana Screenings

Kolkata: Non-vegetarian food would not be served inside auditoriums during 'Ramayana' screenings so that people "can enjoy the film and with devotion to the fullest", said SVF Cinemas, which owns multiplexes at 30 locations in West Bengal.

It, however, clarified that "this applies only to 'Ramayana', while all other films are served as usual". "Our full food and beverage menu, including non-vegetarian items, stays available at our counters outside the auditorium, as always," the multiplex chain owner said in a statement on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for SVF Cinemas said the decision was taken as a gesture of respect towards people's devotion towards the Hindu epic on which the movie is based.

"Some films are more than cinema. When the Hanuman Chalisa plays during Ramayana, the auditorium almost feels like a temple, and we feel it too," a statement from the company said.

It said that during the theatrical run of the 2024 animated film 'Mahavatar Narsimha', many viewers left their footwear outside the auditorium on their own, as a mark of reverence. "During the screening of Hanuman Ansh, viewers asked us to serve only vegetarian food inside the auditorium."