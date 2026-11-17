Multiplex Chain In Bengal Not To Serve Non-Veg In Auditoriums During Ramayana Screenings
Spokesperson for SVF Cinemas clarified that the restriction would apply exclusively to 'Ramayana' and that food services for all other films would continue as usual.
By PTI
Published : November 17, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST
Kolkata: Non-vegetarian food would not be served inside auditoriums during 'Ramayana' screenings so that people "can enjoy the film and with devotion to the fullest", said SVF Cinemas, which owns multiplexes at 30 locations in West Bengal.
It, however, clarified that "this applies only to 'Ramayana', while all other films are served as usual". "Our full food and beverage menu, including non-vegetarian items, stays available at our counters outside the auditorium, as always," the multiplex chain owner said in a statement on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for SVF Cinemas said the decision was taken as a gesture of respect towards people's devotion towards the Hindu epic on which the movie is based.
"Some films are more than cinema. When the Hanuman Chalisa plays during Ramayana, the auditorium almost feels like a temple, and we feel it too," a statement from the company said.
It said that during the theatrical run of the 2024 animated film 'Mahavatar Narsimha', many viewers left their footwear outside the auditorium on their own, as a mark of reverence. "During the screening of Hanuman Ansh, viewers asked us to serve only vegetarian food inside the auditorium."
"We listened. As a small, heartfelt gesture, we will serve only vegetarian food inside the auditorium during screenings of Ramayana. That way, every patron can enjoy the film and their devotion to the fullest," the statement said.
The spokesperson clarified that the restriction would apply exclusively to 'Ramayana' and that food services for all other films, even inside auditoriums, would continue as usual. "SVF Cinemas has always been a home for every audience, and every guest is welcome here," she said.
Also Read
Ramayana Box Office Day 12: After Strong Weekend, Ranbir-Yash's Film Nears Rs 800 Cr India Net, Crosses Rs 1411 Cr Globally