Multiple Vehicles Collide At Two Spots On Eastern Peripheral Expressway Due To Fog
Poor visibility led to collisions on two flyovers in the NCR, injuring several people and causing massive traffic congestion on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 5:01 PM IST|
Updated : December 13, 2025 at 5:29 PM IST
New Delhi/Noida: Dense fog triggered a chain collision involving over a dozen vehicles on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) in Greater Noida on Saturday morning, leaving several people injured and causing a traffic jam stretching nearly five kilometres.
Police rushed to the scene, cleared damaged vehicles with cranes, and later restored traffic, officials said.
Vijay Gautam of the Gautam Budhha Nagar Commissionerate media cell, said the first accident occurred at one location on the EPE due to poor visibility, followed by a second accident at another location, also attributed to poor visibility.
Police reported that the pile-up on the Chakrasenpur flyover began when three vehicles collided, followed by about a dozen vehicles crashing on the Samadhipur flyover.
After the incident, police arrived quickly, moved the damaged vehicles to a safe area, and cleared the highway. They also indicated that legal action is underway.
According to an eyewitness, "Today, due to the fog, vehicles have collided with each other. There have been quite a few accidents. We made some noise and got the cars moved to one side. The police have also arrived at the spot."
Furthermore, the eyewitness noted that 8-10 vehicles damaged in the accidents, were still standing on the road at the time of the report, while injured people were sitting on the side of the road.
Dense Fog Alert For Next Two Days
The weather department issued a dense fog alert for the next two mornings in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. In the hills, severe cold has frozen rivers and lakes in Badrinath, Uttarakhand.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of dense fog in Uttar Pradesh during the mornings of December 13-15. Cold is likely to intensify in eastern Uttar Pradesh.
