Multiple Vehicles Collide At Two Spots On Eastern Peripheral Expressway Due To Fog

Damaged vehicles were seen on the Eastern Peripheral Highway after a chain collision caused by dense fog near Greater Noida. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi/Noida: Dense fog triggered a chain collision involving over a dozen vehicles on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) in Greater Noida on Saturday morning, leaving several people injured and causing a traffic jam stretching nearly five kilometres. Police rushed to the scene, cleared damaged vehicles with cranes, and later restored traffic, officials said. Vijay Gautam of the Gautam Budhha Nagar Commissionerate media cell, said the first accident occurred at one location on the EPE due to poor visibility, followed by a second accident at another location, also attributed to poor visibility. Police reported that the pile-up on the Chakrasenpur flyover began when three vehicles collided, followed by about a dozen vehicles crashing on the Samadhipur flyover. Damaged Vehicle (ETV Bharat)