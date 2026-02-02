ETV Bharat / state

Multiple Tigers Spotted In Chhattisgarh's Bhoramdev, Jungle Safari Likely By April-May

Divisional Forest Officer Nikhil Agarwal said that currently, more than four tigers and tigresses are active across different forest ranges in the district. Recent tiger movement has been recorded in Prabhu Jhol, Chilfi, Benda, Jhalmala, Jamunpani, the inner areas of Bhoramdev Sanctuary, and along the Bandha-Bariyal–Jamunpani route.

Forest officials say the presence of tigresses hunting with their cubs indicates a healthy and balanced ecosystem, with sufficient prey base and minimal disturbance. Wildlife experts consider this a major indication of ecological stability.

Kawardha (Chhattisgarh) : Camera traps installed by the Forest Department in Chhattisgarh’s Bhoramdev Sanctuary, located in Kabirdham district, have captured clear images of tigers, tigresses and their cubs, confirming that the region is turning into a safe habitat for the big cats.

“Clear pugmarks and movement signs have been found at multiple locations,” Agarwal said, adding that the exact locations are not being disclosed for security reasons. Continuous monitoring is underway through camera traps and ground patrols.

Bhoramdev wildlife sanctuary (ETV Bharat)

Wildlife experts attribute the renewed tiger presence to increasing population pressure in Kanha National Park in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh. As Kanha reaches saturation, tigers are dispersing towards less disturbed, dense forest landscapes like Bhoramdev, they believe.

Earlier, tigresses were known to visit Bhoramdev mainly for breeding and they used to return after delivering cubs. “This time, tigresses are staying for longer periods along with their cubs, which suggests improved habitat suitability and safety,” experts noted.

Bhoramdev wildlife sanctuary (ETV Bharat)

With tiger presence increasing, the Forest Department has fast-tracked plans to launch a jungle safari in the Bhoramdev Sanctuary. According to departmental sources, the safari is likely to begin by April or May.

A Gujarat-based experienced agency has been awarded the contract to operate the safari through a committee. Online ticket booking will be made available for visitors.

Officials believe the safari will boost eco-tourism and local employment, providing livelihoods to local youth while offering tourists a chance to view tigers in their natural habitat.

The return of tigers is being seen as a major conservation success for the Forest Department and a moment of pride for Kabirdham district, reinforcing that sustained protection efforts can help forests regain their ecological richness.