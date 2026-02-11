ETV Bharat / state

Multiple Schools Receive Bomb Threats In Punjab, Prompting Evacuations

Similar bomb threats have been sent via email to schools, colleges, and government institutions throughout the state in recent days.

Multiple Schools Receive Bomb Threats In Punjab, Prompting Evacuations
Multiple Schools Receive Bomb Threats In Punjab, Prompting Evacuations (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 11, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Mohali: Several schools across Mohali received bomb threats on Tuesday, prompting authorities to suspend classwork and evacuate the premises.

Police and the emergency response teams, including the bomb and dog squads, were deployed to secure the campuses. Amid the heightened security, the children were safely taken out while the threat messages were being investigated.

“We had received information about some schools receiving threatening emails. Immediate action was taken, and all the schools were evacuated and checked. So far, no suspicious object has been found,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohali Harmandeep Singh Hans said.

He appealed to parents not to panic, as the police were seriously investigating the matter. “Whoever is behind this will be caught soon. People should trust only official information and not pay heed to rumours,” he said.

In recent days, bomb threats have been sent via email to schools, colleges, and government institutions throughout the state.

Earlier, several schools in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana High Court; the Punjab Civil Secretariat; and many other schools in Punjab had been sent threatening emails of bombing.

Similar threats in Delhi schools

On Monday, multiple schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email, forcing evacuations and security beef-up.

Similar threats have been reported for the past several years. In October last year, more than 200 Delhi schools received bomb threat emails in a single day, and over 500 such threats were reported through 2024, but all turned out to be hoaxes.

Also Read

  1. Panic Grips Delhi As 9 Schools Evacuated After Bomb Threat Emails
  2. New Pre-Primary Age Rules in Delhi Schools from 2026–27; No Impact on Current Students

TAGGED:

MOHALI BOMB THREATS
SCHOOLS RECEIVE BOMB THREATS
MOHALI
BOMB THREATS IN PUNJAB

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.