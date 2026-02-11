Multiple Schools Receive Bomb Threats In Punjab, Prompting Evacuations
Similar bomb threats have been sent via email to schools, colleges, and government institutions throughout the state in recent days.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
Mohali: Several schools across Mohali received bomb threats on Tuesday, prompting authorities to suspend classwork and evacuate the premises.
Police and the emergency response teams, including the bomb and dog squads, were deployed to secure the campuses. Amid the heightened security, the children were safely taken out while the threat messages were being investigated.
“We had received information about some schools receiving threatening emails. Immediate action was taken, and all the schools were evacuated and checked. So far, no suspicious object has been found,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohali Harmandeep Singh Hans said.
He appealed to parents not to panic, as the police were seriously investigating the matter. “Whoever is behind this will be caught soon. People should trust only official information and not pay heed to rumours,” he said.
In recent days, bomb threats have been sent via email to schools, colleges, and government institutions throughout the state.
Earlier, several schools in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana High Court; the Punjab Civil Secretariat; and many other schools in Punjab had been sent threatening emails of bombing.
Similar threats in Delhi schools
On Monday, multiple schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email, forcing evacuations and security beef-up.
Similar threats have been reported for the past several years. In October last year, more than 200 Delhi schools received bomb threat emails in a single day, and over 500 such threats were reported through 2024, but all turned out to be hoaxes.
Also Read