ETV Bharat / state

Multiple Schools Receive Bomb Threats In Punjab, Prompting Evacuations

Mohali: Several schools across Mohali received bomb threats on Tuesday, prompting authorities to suspend classwork and evacuate the premises.

Police and the emergency response teams, including the bomb and dog squads, were deployed to secure the campuses. Amid the heightened security, the children were safely taken out while the threat messages were being investigated.

“We had received information about some schools receiving threatening emails. Immediate action was taken, and all the schools were evacuated and checked. So far, no suspicious object has been found,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohali Harmandeep Singh Hans said.

He appealed to parents not to panic, as the police were seriously investigating the matter. “Whoever is behind this will be caught soon. People should trust only official information and not pay heed to rumours,” he said.

In recent days, bomb threats have been sent via email to schools, colleges, and government institutions throughout the state.