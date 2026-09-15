ETV Bharat / state

Multiple Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Search Underway

New Delhi: Several schools across the national capital received bomb threats via email on Tuesday, triggering panic and prompting a massive security response, officials said

According to police, multiple schools were threatened, following which teams from the Delhi Police, Fire Services, Bomb Disposal Squad, and Dog Squad rushed to the affected campuses. Authorities launched extensive anti-sabotage checks at the schools that received the threatening emails.

Police said no suspicious object has been found during searches so far. School premises were evacuated as a precaution while security agencies carried out thorough inspections of classrooms, administrative blocks, and surrounding areas. The affected schools include The British School, Sanskriti School, and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya.

The email was received during exam time, police said. Sardar Patel Vidyalaya notified parents that all students had been safely evacuated from the campus and that the police had been alerted. While some students had completed their exams, others in the senior classes still had exams remaining. It was stated that a decision about how to proceed with the remaining examinations would be made after assessing the security situation.