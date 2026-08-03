ETV Bharat / state

Multiple Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Massive Search Underway

New Delhi: Several schools across the national capital received bomb threats via email on Monday, triggering panic and prompting a massive security response.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), multiple schools were threatened, following which teams from the Delhi Police, Fire Services, Bomb Disposal Squad and Dog Squad rushed to the affected campuses. Authorities launched extensive anti-sabotage checks, though the exact number of schools that received the threatening emails is yet to be confirmed.

Police said no suspicious object has been found during searches so far. School premises were evacuated as a precaution while security agencies carried out thorough inspections of classrooms, administrative blocks and surrounding areas.

One of the affected institutions, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, informed parents through an official message that the school had received a security threat and all students had been safely evacuated. The school said classes would resume only after police declared the premises safe.