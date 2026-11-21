ETV Bharat / state

Multilingual SARAN Platform Launched To Assist Sabarimala Pilgrims

Thiruvananthapuram: A six-language digital platform offering travel information, details of facilities and local updates for Sabarimala pilgrims has been launched by the Keralam Local Self Government Department to make the annual pilgrimage safer and more convenient.

The SARAN (Sabarimala Assistance and Route Advisory Network) platform, developed by the department's IT wing, was officially launched by LSGD Minister K M Shaji. The 41-day Mandalam pilgrimage season commenced at the Lord Ayyappa temple here on November 17.

The platform provides information on resting centres along routes to Sabarimala, basic amenities, travel facilities and local announcements through a single interface, according to an official statement.

Services are available in Malayalam, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, enabling pilgrims from different states to access information without language barriers.

Pilgrims can access the platform by scanning a QR code through their mobile browsers without downloading a separate application. It can also be added to the phone's home screen.

Using the location facility, users can identify nearby resting centres in order of distance or search for them by entering the name of the centre or local body.

The platform provides details of the capacity of each resting centre and facilities such as drinking water, toilets, bathing arrangements, parking space, mobile charging points, volunteer services and amenities for persons with disabilities.

Its live map feature helps pilgrims locate nearby hospitals, police and fire stations, ATMs, petrol pumps and bus stations, with directions available through Google Maps, it said.