ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed In Multi Vehicle Collision In Rajasthan's Bikaner

Bikaner: At least four people were killed, and many sustained injuries in a multi-vehicle collision in Rajasthan’s Bikaner early Friday morning, officials said. The incident took place on the Bharatmala Highway between Deshnok and Naurangdesar in Bikaner, they said.

Police said an auto-rickshaw had overturned near Naurangdesar, following which a camper vehicle was called to remove it from the road. While the overturned auto was being lifted, a speeding trailer approaching from behind rammed into a tempo, the camper, and other vehicles nearby.

The impact was so severe that the tempo was completely crushed, trapping passengers inside. Upon receiving the information, Napasar Station House Officer (SHO) Sushma Rathore reached the spot along with police personnel. With the help of local residents, a rescue operation was initiated. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASI) Hari Singh said, "The injured were pulled out after considerable effort and rushed to Prince Bijay Singh Memorial (PBM) Hospital via ambulance service."