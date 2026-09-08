ETV Bharat / state

Multi-Crore Cyber Fraud Racket Busted In Gujarat's Amreli; Transactions Worth Rs 534 Crore Traced, 6 Arrested

Amreli: Police in Gujarat's Amreli have achieved a major breakthrough in a notorious multi-crore cyber fraud case arresting six key accused from Surat, the district's top cop said on Tuesday.

It is understood that lakhs of investors across Gujarat were defrauded of crores of rupees through a mobile app named 'SD Pay' (Apna Pay), which promised high daily returns and referral bonuses.

Superintendent of Police Amreli, Sanjay Kharat said that recognizing the gravity of this massive scam, he constituted a special SIT led by ASP Jaiveer Gadhvi. During the investigation, the police arrested six key accused involved in the scam from Surat, Mehsana, and Gandhinagar, he said.

According to Kharat, the scam spread across the state was orchestrated by promising to quickly double money and offering substantial daily cashback on investments. The accused had developed the 'SD Pay' app and listed it on the Play Store. It has been revealed that the app garnered over a million downloads and users.