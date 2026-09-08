Multi-Crore Cyber Fraud Racket Busted In Gujarat's Amreli; Transactions Worth Rs 534 Crore Traced, 6 Arrested
SP Amreli Sanjay Kharat said that the fraudsters defrauded of crores of rupees through a mobile app named 'SD Pay' (Apna Pay).
Published : September 8, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
Amreli: Police in Gujarat's Amreli have achieved a major breakthrough in a notorious multi-crore cyber fraud case arresting six key accused from Surat, the district's top cop said on Tuesday.
It is understood that lakhs of investors across Gujarat were defrauded of crores of rupees through a mobile app named 'SD Pay' (Apna Pay), which promised high daily returns and referral bonuses.
Superintendent of Police Amreli, Sanjay Kharat said that recognizing the gravity of this massive scam, he constituted a special SIT led by ASP Jaiveer Gadhvi. During the investigation, the police arrested six key accused involved in the scam from Surat, Mehsana, and Gandhinagar, he said.
According to Kharat, the scam spread across the state was orchestrated by promising to quickly double money and offering substantial daily cashback on investments. The accused had developed the 'SD Pay' app and listed it on the Play Store. It has been revealed that the app garnered over a million downloads and users.
The SP said that preliminary investigations indicate that the arrested accused had brought between 1.5 lakh and 2.5 lakh people into this network through referrals. To execute the scam, the accused established seven shell companies, including 'SD Hub', 'Shiv Dharti Communication', and 'Upay Digi', he said.
“Transactions and deposits totaling Rs 534 crore were traced across 15 separate bank accounts linked to these companies. Furthermore, 83 complaints regarding cyber fraud involving these companies' accounts have been registered on the NCCRP portal from across the country,” he said.
Police investigations revealed that the accused were promising daily returns ranging from 0.15% to 0.30% on investments varying from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5 lakh or more. Furthermore, people were being lured and entrapped with the promise of referral commissions extending up to 15 levels, it said.
Kharat said that the SIT is meticulously examining 30 to 35 bank accounts belonging to the six arrested accused. According to initial police estimates, this figure could rise as the investigation progresses, and it is likely that additional accused individuals and bank accounts will be identified.
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