ETV Bharat / state

Mullaperiyar Dam Sub-Monitoring Committee Conducts Third Inspection Of 2026

NDSA southern regional director R Giridhar (centre) leading officals from both Kerala Tamil Nadu for an inspecting of Mullaperiya Dam site on Wednesday. ( ETV Bharat )

Theni: A sub-monitoring committee of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), led by Southern Regional Director R Giridhar, inspected the Mullaperiyar Dam on Wednesday as part of an assessment of its safety, maintenance and monsoon preparedness.

The committee members travelled from the Thekkady boat landing to the dam site aboard a Tamil Nadu Public Works Department boat. During the inspection, the team examined various aspects of the dam, including its structural safety, ongoing maintenance works, seepage-water levels, operation of the sluice gates and measures taken to deal with the monsoon.

The inspection team included Khalil Ahmed, Joint Director, NDSA; Sham Irwin, Superintending Engineer, Periyar-Vaigai Basin, Madurai Division; and Selvam, Executive Engineer, Periyar Dam Special Division, Cumbum, representing Tamil Nadu.

Levins Babu Kottoor, Superintending Engineer, Irrigation Department, Kattappana Division, and Koshy, Management Engineer, represented Kerala.

The latest inspection assumes significance as the sub-monitoring committee had conducted a similar inspection of the dam in May, following a meeting of the central monitoring committee chaired by Anil Jain, Chairman of the NDSA, in New Delhi on April 6.

The committee's latest assessment comes against the backdrop of continuing differences between Kerala and Tamil Nadu over the Mullaperiyar Dam's water level, strengthening of the Baby Dam and the long-term safety of the century-old structure.

Diametrically Opposite Stands

In Tamil Nadu, discussions have been centred on strengthening the Baby Dam to facilitate raising the Mullaperiyar reservoir level to 152 feet from 136 feet, in accordance with the position arising from Supreme Court orders.

Kerala, meanwhile, has continued to raise concerns over the safety of the 131-year-old dam and has witnessed political demands for lowering the permissible water level and constructing a new dam.