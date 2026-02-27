ETV Bharat / state

Over 100 Mule Account Agents Arrested In Telugu States; Bank Staff Among Accused

Hyderabad: Around 100 agents involved in supplying mule bank accounts to cybercrime gangs have been arrested this year in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with police finding that some bank employees and educated professionals were allegedly part of the network.

Investigations revealed that cyber gangs were operating through middlemen who provided bank accounts for depositing and transferring money obtained through online fraud in return for commissions.

In one recent case, a home guard from Gujarat was arrested during nationwide raids conducted in 16 states under ‘Operation Octopus’. Police said he allegedly supplied more than 100 bank accounts to cyber criminals, believing he could escape legal consequences, and earned substantial commissions before being caught.

In another case, a relationship manager at a private bank allegedly handed over hundreds of mule accounts to fraudsters and is currently in judicial custody. Authorities warned that anyone cooperating with cybercriminals, directly or indirectly, would face strict legal action. “If they are caught in cybercrime cases, they will not only face jail but also lose their jobs,” police officials cautioned.

Cybercrime gangs are targeting account providers through social media platforms such as Telegram and Instagram, offering commissions based on the number of current and savings accounts provided. Those who show interest are accommodated in hotels in cities like Delhi, Rajasthan, and Mumbai, where they are trained before being sent back to their respective regions.