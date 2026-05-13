Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Younger Son Prateek Yadav Dies; UP CM Condoles
Prateek Yadav had suddenly fallen ill and was rushed to civil hospital in early hours of the day, but was declared dead at the hospital.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 8:47 AM IST
Lucknow: The younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav died on Wednesday.
Prateek Yadav, 38, had suddenly fallen ill and was rushed to the civil hospital in the early hours of the day, but was declared dead at the hospital.
Yadav, a fitness enthusiast, had stayed away from active politics. However, his wife, Aparna Bisht Yadav, has joined the BJP and is currently the vice chairman of the State Women's Commission. Further details are awaited.
उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, 'पद्म विभूषण', स्वर्गीय मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के पुत्र एवं उत्तर प्रदेश राज्य महिला आयोग की उपाध्यक्ष श्रीमती अपर्णा यादव जी के पति श्री प्रतीक यादव जी का आकस्मिक निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 13, 2026
मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ…
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the "sudden demise" of Prateek Yadav was "extremely heartbreaking" as he extended his condolences to the family.
"The sudden demise of Shri Prateek Yadav Ji, son of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, 'Padma Vibhushan', the late Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji, and husband of Smt. Aparna Yadav Ji, Vice-Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission, is extremely heartbreaking. Humble tribute," Adityanath posted on X.
"My condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed soul attains eternal peace and the grieving family is granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!" he added.
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