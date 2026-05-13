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Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Younger Son Prateek Yadav Dies; UP CM Condoles

Prateek Yadav had suddenly fallen ill and was rushed to civil hospital in early hours of the day, but was declared dead at the hospital.

FILE- Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Younger Son Prateek Yadav
FILE- Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Younger Son Prateek Yadav (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2026 at 8:47 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Lucknow: The younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav died on Wednesday.

Prateek Yadav, 38, had suddenly fallen ill and was rushed to the civil hospital in the early hours of the day, but was declared dead at the hospital.

Yadav, a fitness enthusiast, had stayed away from active politics. However, his wife, Aparna Bisht Yadav, has joined the BJP and is currently the vice chairman of the State Women's Commission. Further details are awaited.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the "sudden demise" of Prateek Yadav was "extremely heartbreaking" as he extended his condolences to the family.

"The sudden demise of Shri Prateek Yadav Ji, son of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, 'Padma Vibhushan', the late Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji, and husband of Smt. Aparna Yadav Ji, Vice-Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission, is extremely heartbreaking. Humble tribute," Adityanath posted on X.

"My condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed soul attains eternal peace and the grieving family is granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!" he added.

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PRATEEK YADAV DIES
MULAYAM SINGH SON PRATEEK YADAV

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