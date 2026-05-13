ETV Bharat / state

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Younger Son Prateek Yadav Dies; UP CM Condoles

Lucknow: The younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav died on Wednesday.

Prateek Yadav, 38, had suddenly fallen ill and was rushed to the civil hospital in the early hours of the day, but was declared dead at the hospital.

Yadav, a fitness enthusiast, had stayed away from active politics. However, his wife, Aparna Bisht Yadav, has joined the BJP and is currently the vice chairman of the State Women's Commission. Further details are awaited.