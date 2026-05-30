Mukesh Singh Appointed As Manipur's New DGP; To take Charge On June 1
Outgoing DGP Rajiv Singh has been transferred by the Centre to serve as the secretary (security) in the Cabinet Secretariat in New Delhi
Published : May 30, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Imphal: Newly appointed Manipur Police DGP Mukesh Singh arrived in Imphal on Saturday afternoon and will take charge from June 1, officials said. Singh was received by senior police officers at Imphal airport after he landed from New Delhi. Outgoing DGP Rajiv Singh, a 1993-batch IPS officer, took charge of Manipur Police chief at the height of ethnic conflict in June 2023.
Following his completion of the tenure in the state, he has been transferred by the Centre to serve as the secretary (security) in the Cabinet Secretariat in New Delhi. Singh, the 1996-batch IPS officer, had previously served as the police chief in Ladakh.
The Centre had recently cleared the appointment of Singh on inter-cadre deputation from the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories) to the Manipur cadre for a tenure of three years. The order was issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).
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