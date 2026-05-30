ETV Bharat / state

Mukesh Singh Appointed As Manipur's New DGP; To take Charge On June 1

Imphal: Newly appointed Manipur Police DGP Mukesh Singh arrived in Imphal on Saturday afternoon and will take charge from June 1, officials said. Singh was received by senior police officers at Imphal airport after he landed from New Delhi. Outgoing DGP Rajiv Singh, a 1993-batch IPS officer, took charge of Manipur Police chief at the height of ethnic conflict in June 2023.

Following his completion of the tenure in the state, he has been transferred by the Centre to serve as the secretary (security) in the Cabinet Secretariat in New Delhi. Singh, the 1996-batch IPS officer, had previously served as the police chief in Ladakh.