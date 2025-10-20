Mukesh Sahani's VIP Releases 2nd List Of Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls
The 2nd list includes state president Bal Govind Bind, who has been fielded by the VIP from the Chainpur Assembly constituency.
Published : October 20, 2025 at 11:37 AM IST
Patna: The Mukesh Sahani led Vikassheel Insaan Party(VIP) has released its second list of five candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly election 2025. The party has fielded 11 candidates so far.
In the 2nd list, the VIP has fielded state president Bal Govind Bind from the Chainpur Assembly constituency, Manoj Sahni from the Supaul constituency, Arpana Kumari Mandal from the Bihpur constituency, Varun Vijay from Kesaria, and Saurabh Agarwal from the Katihar constituency.
Earlier, in its first list, Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insaan Party had fielded six candidates from Gaurabauram, Aurai, Baruraj, Darbhanga Urban, Kusheshwarsthan, and Alamnagar.
VIP Candidates And Constituencies For Bihar Assembly Election 2025
1. Aurai: Bhogendra Sahni
2. Baruraj: Rakesh Kumar
3. Darbhanga Urban: Umesh Sahni
4. Kusheshwarsthan: Ganesh Bharti
5. Alamnagar: Naveen Nishad
6. Gaurabauram: Santosh Sahni
7. Chainpur: Bal Govind Bind
8. Sugauli: Manoj Sahni
9. Bihpur: Arpana Kumari Mandal
10. Katihar: Saurabh Agarwal
11. Kesaria: Varun Vijay
In the Bihar election environment, defection continues even after ticket distribution on Saturday. VIP state spokesperson Rajesh Sahni, Bittu Paswan, and former chief Rajesh Prajapati joined the BJP along with their supporters. The leaders pledged to ensure victory for the NDA, dealing a blow to the VIP.
The nomination process for the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections will end on Monday. Voting for the first phase of the two-phase election will take place on November 6th in 121 constituencies out of a total of 243 seats. The first phase of elections covers Patna, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, and Bhojpur districts. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on Tuesday, and the last date for withdrawal is October 20th. The second phase of voting will take place on November 11th, and the counting of votes will be on November 14th.
Read More: