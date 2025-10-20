ETV Bharat / state

Mukesh Sahani's VIP Releases 2nd List Of Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls

Patna: The Mukesh Sahani led Vikassheel Insaan Party(VIP) has released its second list of five candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly election 2025. The party has fielded 11 candidates so far.

In the 2nd list, the VIP has fielded state president Bal Govind Bind from the Chainpur Assembly constituency, Manoj Sahni from the Supaul constituency, Arpana Kumari Mandal from the Bihpur constituency, Varun Vijay from Kesaria, and Saurabh Agarwal from the Katihar constituency.

Earlier, in its first list, Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insaan Party had fielded six candidates from Gaurabauram, Aurai, Baruraj, Darbhanga Urban, Kusheshwarsthan, and Alamnagar.

VIP Candidates And Constituencies For Bihar Assembly Election 2025

1. Aurai: Bhogendra Sahni

2. Baruraj: Rakesh Kumar

3. Darbhanga Urban: Umesh Sahni

4. Kusheshwarsthan: Ganesh Bharti

5. Alamnagar: Naveen Nishad