Muharram Tragedy In Ratlam: Three Dead After Tazia Comes In Contact With Live Wire
Three people died and over 10 were injured after a tazia touched a low-hanging high-tension power line during a Muharram procession in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 10:43 AM IST
Ratlam: A tragic accident occurred during a Muharram procession in Hatnara village of Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Thursday night.
A tazia being carried in the procession came into contact with a high-tension power line, killing three people and leaving more than 10 others with severe burn injuries. The incident occurred around 11 pm.
As soon as the tazia touched the overhead power line, electricity travelled through its metal frame, causing everyone carrying it to collapse. Sparks from the live wire left several people badly burnt, triggering panic and a stampede-like situation.
Two young men died on the spot, while another succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. More than 10 injured persons were admitted to Ratlam Medical College and private hospitals for treatment.
High-Tension Line Was About 15 Feet Above the Ground
The accident occurred a day before Muharram when tazias were being taken out in the village. Eyewitness Shakir Shah said around 150 to 200 people had gathered to witness the procession. As the procession moved from the Mewati Mohalla area around 11 pm, the tazia came into contact with a high-tension power line hanging at a relatively low height of around 15 feet.
"The current spread through the tazia, and those carrying it suffered electric shocks. There was a loud explosion, and people fell to the ground. Nobody understood what had happened. More than 15 people received electric shocks, and around 10 of them were in critical condition," he said.
Shakir added that the injured were rushed to Ratlam Medical College and nearby hospitals in private vehicles.
Police Confirm Three Deaths
Additional SP Vivek Kumar said 32-year-old Rashid Khan and 40-year-old Saddu, both residents of Hatnara village, died in the incident. Around 10 others sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.
Duty doctor at Ratlam Medical College, Dr Ravindra Solanki, confirmed that a third victim, Arbaaz Khan, died while being taken to another hospital after his family shifted him from the medical college.
The death toll is likely to go up as more than 10 people sustained burn injuries after coming into contact with the high-tension power line, with at least five reported to be in critical condition. They are undergoing treatment at Ratlam Medical College and other hospitals.
Eyewitnesses claimed the high-tension line was hanging unusually low, leading to the tragedy. Piplauda police have launched an investigation into the incident.
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