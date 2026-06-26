ETV Bharat / state

Muharram Tragedy In Ratlam: Three Dead After Tazia Comes In Contact With Live Wire

Ratlam: A tragic accident occurred during a Muharram procession in Hatnara village of Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Thursday night.

A tazia being carried in the procession came into contact with a high-tension power line, killing three people and leaving more than 10 others with severe burn injuries. The incident occurred around 11 pm.

As soon as the tazia touched the overhead power line, electricity travelled through its metal frame, causing everyone carrying it to collapse. Sparks from the live wire left several people badly burnt, triggering panic and a stampede-like situation.

Two young men died on the spot, while another succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. More than 10 injured persons were admitted to Ratlam Medical College and private hospitals for treatment.

High-Tension Line Was About 15 Feet Above the Ground

The accident occurred a day before Muharram when tazias were being taken out in the village. Eyewitness Shakir Shah said around 150 to 200 people had gathered to witness the procession. As the procession moved from the Mewati Mohalla area around 11 pm, the tazia came into contact with a high-tension power line hanging at a relatively low height of around 15 feet.

"The current spread through the tazia, and those carrying it suffered electric shocks. There was a loud explosion, and people fell to the ground. Nobody understood what had happened. More than 15 people received electric shocks, and around 10 of them were in critical condition," he said.