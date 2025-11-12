ETV Bharat / state

Mughal Heir Sultana Begum Worried Over Red Fort Blast, Says Govt's Responsibility To Protect Monuments

Howrah: Sultana Begum, the great-granddaughter-in-law of the last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar who had once approached the Supreme Court claiming she is the rightful 'heir' of the Red Fort, said the blast near Gate No. 1 of Delhi Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, could have caused massive damage to this historical monument, which was built by her ancestors.

"I heard about the incident in Delhi and felt very bad. It is the government's responsibility to ensure safety of our monuments," she said on Tuesday.

The Red Fort Complex is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The monument located in Old Delhi was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in mid-17th century and served as the main residence for the Mughal emperors for 200 years. Ustad Ahmad Lahori, architect of the Taj Mahal, is behind Red Fort's design, which combines Persian and Indian architectural styles and is a prominent example of Mughal architecture.

On August 15, 1947, the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the Tricolour above Lahori Gate, the main entrance of Red Fort and since then, the tradition is being followed every year on Independence Day.