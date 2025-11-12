Mughal Heir Sultana Begum Worried Over Red Fort Blast, Says Govt's Responsibility To Protect Monuments
Sultana Begum said the Red Fort could have been targeted so government must take necessary measures to protect our historical monuments.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 2:40 PM IST
Howrah: Sultana Begum, the great-granddaughter-in-law of the last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar who had once approached the Supreme Court claiming she is the rightful 'heir' of the Red Fort, said the blast near Gate No. 1 of Delhi Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, could have caused massive damage to this historical monument, which was built by her ancestors.
"I heard about the incident in Delhi and felt very bad. It is the government's responsibility to ensure safety of our monuments," she said on Tuesday.
The Red Fort Complex is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The monument located in Old Delhi was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in mid-17th century and served as the main residence for the Mughal emperors for 200 years. Ustad Ahmad Lahori, architect of the Taj Mahal, is behind Red Fort's design, which combines Persian and Indian architectural styles and is a prominent example of Mughal architecture.
On August 15, 1947, the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the Tricolour above Lahori Gate, the main entrance of Red Fort and since then, the tradition is being followed every year on Independence Day.
Sultana Begum thinks there may have been plans to target the Red Fort itself. "If the 'Lal Qila' is damaged, the government will suffer because, this monument is a symbol of Indian national identity, sovereignty and independence. People across the country and the world come to India to see the Red Fort. So, the government should ensure security of the Red Fort.
She said, "The government is responsible for whatever happens to our historical monuments. The government should protect these places well, learn from past mistakes, and ensure such incidents don't recur. If we remain silent now, people will become more indifferent, which in turn will harm the government. The Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Mina Bazaar, Taj Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri, are all creations of the Mughals. These monuments are the country’s heritage and the identity of Hindustan."
Sultana Begum said although the government has recognised her as a descendent of the Mughals and she receives pension, she lives like a commoner. "Today, I have neither money nor strength. I have fought a lot, but I have not got any result," she said.
Earlier, she had approached the Supreme Court claiming that she is the rightful heir of the Red Fort as she's the great-granddaughter-in-law of Bahadur Shah Zafar. She had told the court that after the 1857 revolt, the British exiled Zafar and snatched away Red Fort from her family. In 1947, the monument was "illegally" taken over by the Government of India, she said, urging the court to either return Red Fort to her or give her compensation. The Supreme Court, however, had dismissed her plea calling it baseless.
