ETV Bharat / state

Mud Throwing Case: Maharashtra Minister Rane Gets One Month's Imprisonment For Breach Of Peace

Sindhudurg: The district and sessions court in Sindhudurg on Monday sentenced Maharashtra cabinet minister Nitesh Rane to a month's imprisonment along with a fine of Rs one lakh for disturbing public peace and inciting others to throw mud at engineer Prakash Shedekar in Kankavli.

However, Additional Sessions Judge VS Deshmukh acquitted Rane and 29 others of the charge of obstructing government duty. Additional public prosecutor Rupesh Desai argued for the state before the court.

Advocate Sangram Desai said the sentence has been stayed till an appeal against it is heard by the Bombay High Court.