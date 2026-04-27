Mud Throwing Case: Maharashtra Minister Rane Gets One Month's Imprisonment For Breach Of Peace
Additional Sessions Judge VS Deshmukh acquitted Rane and 29 others of obstructing government duty. The sentence has been stayed till Bombay HC hears an appeal.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
Sindhudurg: The district and sessions court in Sindhudurg on Monday sentenced Maharashtra cabinet minister Nitesh Rane to a month's imprisonment along with a fine of Rs one lakh for disturbing public peace and inciting others to throw mud at engineer Prakash Shedekar in Kankavli.
However, Additional Sessions Judge VS Deshmukh acquitted Rane and 29 others of the charge of obstructing government duty. Additional public prosecutor Rupesh Desai argued for the state before the court.
Advocate Sangram Desai said the sentence has been stayed till an appeal against it is heard by the Bombay High Court.
Rane, who was the sitting MLA for the Kankavli Assembly constituency at the time, had summoned Shedekar to inspect the four-laning work on the Mumbai-Goa Highway. Upon reaching the Gadnadi bridge in Kankavli, Shedekar was questioned by Rane, Swabhiman Party mayor Sameer Nalawade and activists about mud and potholes on the highway.
Subsequently, he was tied up on the bridge, and buckets of mud were poured on him. He was told that he should experience the problems faced by common people on the road. The incident took place on July 4, 2019.
Based on a complaint filed with the police by him regarding this matter, a case was registered against 30 individuals, including Rane, under various sections of the law. The trial was conducted at the District Court in Sindhudurg.
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