MSME Promotion Council Chairman Bats For Strengthening Manufacturing And Going 'Vocal for Local’
Vijay Kumar feels that manufacturing units in every district and village can increase the country's production capacity, expand economy and raise per capita income
Published : August 2, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Strengthening the manufacturing sector and emphasizing on ‘Vocal for Local’ is the only way to make India a developed and self-reliant nation. This has been underlined by the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Promotion Council Chairman Vijay Kumar. The Council has set an ambitious goal of creating over 10 lakh new jobs by 2030.
In an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat Vijay said, “We firmly believe that if we begin manufacturing goods we import from abroad in our own country, it will have multifaceted benefits. Our money will remain within the country, saving foreign exchange. Our economy will be significantly strengthened. Even if we are unable to export anything immediately, we must at least eliminate our dependence on imports as imports incur heavy customs duties. To achieve this, special attention to the manufacturing sector, i.e., the MSME sector, is essential.”
He pointed out that currently, India's per capita income is significantly lower than that of the developed countries like the United States and people from various states are forced to migrate to major cities like Delhi and Mumbai in search of work because of limited employment opportunities at their native places.
As a solution, he feels if manufacturing units are established in every district and at the village level, the country's production capacity will increase, the economy will expand and the per capita income of citizens will rise significantly. Local employment will also automatically stop migration to the metropolitan areas.
Vijay explained, “For the last several years, we have been raising awareness among people, providing information about government schemes and helping them establish industries. This has not only provided employment to lakhs of people but has also enabled them to become job providers. Our goal is to provide employment to at least 10 lakh new people by 2030. To achieve this, people are being trained under the Entrepreneur Development Program (EDP).”
He disclosed that as a special strategy for women, the government plans to establish retail marts at panchayat and block levels where women entrepreneurs from rural areas or small towns can sell products made by them at a fair market price. This will strengthen women's empowerment and ensure their regular income.
Vijay added that the government is implementing highly attractive policies for women entrepreneurs. “Collateral-free loans of up to Rs 10 crore are available to women entrepreneurs without any guarantees or property pledges. A direct subsidy of at least 35% is provided to women. Following the loan approval process, the MSME department transfers the subsidy amount directly to the bank. Women entrepreneurs do not have to repay this subsidy, significantly reducing their financial burden,” he explained.
The Council Chairman disclosed that 1,056 schemes are being executed under the Ministry of MSME covering food processing, agricultural products, horticulture and various manufacturing sectors. However, due to lack of information, most youth are deprived of these benefits. He further said that the ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) scheme is being run across the country with special subsidies provided by state governments.
Referring to initiatives of the West Bengal government, he said that it is also providing loans up to Rs 10 lakh to promote new industries. “The MSME Promotion Council provides guidance to youth at every level, from preparing project reports to training, securing loans and finally, securing the right market price for their products,” he said while stating that for official and accurate information about the schemes, people can visit the government websites including my.msme.gov.in and msme.gov.in.
Along with this, detailed information about many schemes is also available on Khadi and Village Industries Commission's official website. He added that if anyone faces any difficulty in applying online or selecting a project, he or she can also directly contact the Council.
In a message to the youth of the country, he said, “I appeal to all young people that instead of migrating, they should first think about the development of their village, then their district, then their state and then their country. If you start a small industry in your village or district, you will not only become self-reliant but also provide employment to others."
He elaborated saying that all the biggest industrialists in the country started from scratch. “They had only a strong will and a passion to achieve something. Instead of becoming job seekers, the youth of the country should become job creators and actively participate in the manufacturing sector,” he underlined.
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