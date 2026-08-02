ETV Bharat / state

MSME Promotion Council Chairman Bats For Strengthening Manufacturing And Going 'Vocal for Local’

New Delhi: Strengthening the manufacturing sector and emphasizing on ‘Vocal for Local’ is the only way to make India a developed and self-reliant nation. This has been underlined by the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Promotion Council Chairman Vijay Kumar. The Council has set an ambitious goal of creating over 10 lakh new jobs by 2030.

In an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat Vijay said, “We firmly believe that if we begin manufacturing goods we import from abroad in our own country, it will have multifaceted benefits. Our money will remain within the country, saving foreign exchange. Our economy will be significantly strengthened. Even if we are unable to export anything immediately, we must at least eliminate our dependence on imports as imports incur heavy customs duties. To achieve this, special attention to the manufacturing sector, i.e., the MSME sector, is essential.”

He pointed out that currently, India's per capita income is significantly lower than that of the developed countries like the United States and people from various states are forced to migrate to major cities like Delhi and Mumbai in search of work because of limited employment opportunities at their native places.

As a solution, he feels if manufacturing units are established in every district and at the village level, the country's production capacity will increase, the economy will expand and the per capita income of citizens will rise significantly. Local employment will also automatically stop migration to the metropolitan areas.

Vijay explained, “For the last several years, we have been raising awareness among people, providing information about government schemes and helping them establish industries. This has not only provided employment to lakhs of people but has also enabled them to become job providers. Our goal is to provide employment to at least 10 lakh new people by 2030. To achieve this, people are being trained under the Entrepreneur Development Program (EDP).”

He disclosed that as a special strategy for women, the government plans to establish retail marts at panchayat and block levels where women entrepreneurs from rural areas or small towns can sell products made by them at a fair market price. This will strengthen women's empowerment and ensure their regular income.