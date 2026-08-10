MSME Development Amendment Bill Aims At Timely Payments And Easier Business, Says Industry Group
The PHDCCI has welcomed the legislation, calling it as an important step towards accelerating the growth of India's MSME sector.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 11:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The MSME Development Amendment Bill 2026 has been passed by Parliament, paving the way for measures aimed at making it easier for small and medium enterprises to do business and easing their financial and cash-flow challenges.
The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) has welcomed the legislation, calling it as an important step towards accelerating the growth of India's MSME sector.
A key focus of the Bill is addressing delayed payments to small businesses, improving cash flow and reducing difficulties faced by MSMEs while expanding their operations.
A large number of small businesses in India often have to wait for payments after supplying goods or completing work for companies. While their businesses may appear profitable on paper, delayed payments can create serious difficulties in managing day-to-day operations.
Businesses need working capital to pay employees, purchase goods and raw materials, maintain operations and invest in expansion. As a result, a delayed payment can affect the overall functioning and growth of a small enterprise.
The MSME Development Amendment Bill 2026 seeks to address the issue by strengthening time-bound mediation and arbitration mechanisms for resolving payment-related disputes involving MSMEs.
The objective is to ensure faster resolution of disputes and reduce the time businesses have to wait for outstanding payments. Timely payments can allow MSMEs to reinvest their working capital, purchase raw materials, create employment and expand their businesses.
The Bill also provides for invoices of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) to be routed through TReDS (Trade Receivables Discounting System). The legislation also proposes statutory recognition for digital enterprise registration and changes to the MSME classification framework.
The measures are expected to provide businesses with a clearer and more reliable framework as they grow and formalise their operations. Greater formalisation could also improve the expansion prospects of small businesses and contribute to the creation of new employment opportunities.
The Bill also seeks to promote ease of doing business by moving towards decriminalisation of certain offences and reducing the compliance burden on enterprises. It further proposes strengthening institutional mechanisms to support the MSME sector.
The objective is to reduce the difficulties faced by small businesses in dealing with regulations and procedures, allowing entrepreneurs to focus more on business operations, investment, and expansion.
PHDCCI President Rajiv Juneja welcomed the Bill and said the proposed measures could help reduce the working-capital pressure on small and medium enterprises.
According to Juneja, improved and more predictable cash flows would enable businesses to deploy greater resources towards investment, job creation and expansion. PHDCCI said the changes could help MSMEs evolve from small-scale businesses into more formal, productive and scalable enterprises.
With the Bill now passed by Parliament, its effective implementation will be crucial in determining its impact on the MSME sector.
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