ETV Bharat / state

MSME Development Amendment Bill Aims At Timely Payments And Easier Business, Says Industry Group

New Delhi: The MSME Development Amendment Bill 2026 has been passed by Parliament, paving the way for measures aimed at making it easier for small and medium enterprises to do business and easing their financial and cash-flow challenges.

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) has welcomed the legislation, calling it as an important step towards accelerating the growth of India's MSME sector.

A key focus of the Bill is addressing delayed payments to small businesses, improving cash flow and reducing difficulties faced by MSMEs while expanding their operations.

A large number of small businesses in India often have to wait for payments after supplying goods or completing work for companies. While their businesses may appear profitable on paper, delayed payments can create serious difficulties in managing day-to-day operations.

Businesses need working capital to pay employees, purchase goods and raw materials, maintain operations and invest in expansion. As a result, a delayed payment can affect the overall functioning and growth of a small enterprise.

The MSME Development Amendment Bill 2026 seeks to address the issue by strengthening time-bound mediation and arbitration mechanisms for resolving payment-related disputes involving MSMEs.

The objective is to ensure faster resolution of disputes and reduce the time businesses have to wait for outstanding payments. Timely payments can allow MSMEs to reinvest their working capital, purchase raw materials, create employment and expand their businesses.