ETV Bharat / state

MSHRC Recommends FIR Against Pune Cops For Custodial Torture, Parading Of Minors Detained For Murder

Pune: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has recommended the registration of a First Information Report against top Pune police officials for alleged custodial torture, illegal detention, and public parading of Children in Conflict with Law by tying them to the bonnet of a vehicle.

Citing severe violations of human rights and dismantling of rule of law, the full bench of the Commission, comprising Chairman Justice AM Badar and members Sanjay Kumar and Swapna Joshi, directed the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) to treat its fact-finding inquiry report as an FIR.

"We recommend that as allegations are also against the present Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, who is an officer of the rank of the Additional Director General of Police, necessary care of entrusting the investigation to the officer of the rank of Additional Director General of Police or above should be taken by the Director General of Police," said the order.

The order follows a preliminary fact-finding inquiry conducted by a three-member committee comprising Special Inspector General of Police Dattatraya Karale, Superintendent of Police Vishwas Pandhare, and MSHRC Registrar Vijay Kedar.

The committee's two-part report uncovered details of horrific police brutality and systematic psychological torture. According to the report, on July 21 this year, personnel from the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station tied three minors detained in a murder case to the bonnet of a police vehicle using ropes fastened to the side mirrors.

These Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs) were publicly paraded from Ambegaon Pathar outpost to the police station while senior police inspector Mansingh Patil announced over a loudspeaker that they were suspects in a murder case.