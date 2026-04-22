ETV Bharat / state

MSCB Scam: Court Discharges NCP (SP) Leader Rohit Pawar, Others In ED Case

Mumbai: A special court here on Wednesday discharged NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar and others in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged Rs 25,000 crore scam at the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB). Special judge for MPs/MLAs cases, Mahesh Jadhav, accepted the discharge applications of all 17 accused and ruled that the case stood closed.

The ED's money laundering case stemmed from an August 2019 FIR registered by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) that alleged fraudulent sale of 'Sahakari Sakhar Karkhanas' (cooperative sugar mills) by then officers and directors of MSCB at throwaway prices to their relatives or other private persons without following due procedure.

However, a special court for MPs/MLAs cases recently accepted the EOW's closure report in the case. Rohit Pawar and others, named as accused in the ED's case, then sought discharge from the money laundering case.